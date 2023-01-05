Soak up the French disco vibe at the Ritzy New Queer Bar in West Hollywood





In mid-December, a West Hollywood newcomer emerged inside the former Gold Coast Bar, located across from Connie & Teds called Or bar (or means gold in French). The bar is a welcome addition after Southern California has lost many historic queer bars over the past three years, including the 40-year-old Gold Coast in 2020, as well as Flaming Saddles, Oil Can Harrys and Rage. The co-owners of Or Bars have transformed the dated Gold Coast interior into a fresh, modern lounge with smoke-colored walls and opulent Art Deco touches with black, gold and bronze throughout. The walls feature works by queer artists, including an original screen print by Ken Price. In the center, a stunning chandelier hovers above the bar area designed by the partner of Or Bar and former fashion font co-host George Kotsiopoulos. It’s custom-made for the bar and it has 3,700 pieces of crystal, Kotsiopoulos says. The three of us: Rob, Stephanie and myself were suspended on 12 foot ladders for seven days [the crystals]. Kotsiopoulos refers to his business partners Rob Novinger who also owns the revamped bookshop Circus of Books and entrepreneur Stephanie Schestag (who goes by Stevie), who took over the Or Bars space in 2021. Although Kotsiopoulos and Novinger conceptualized the design of Or Bar, they engaged Solrac Architects to help with the execution. The Or Bars menu serves classic cocktail variations, like the Or 54, the bars take the French 75. There’s also a New Fashioned (made with Bulleit rye whiskey, Cointreau, blood orange honey, cherries and orange bitters) to accompany beer, wine and non-alcoholic options. Light snacks are also available. Partners are aware that they are appropriating a beloved place. During the first few weeks, they experienced a setback on the price of drinks. After listening to feedback, the owners quickly decided to lower the prices, which would be more in line with other bars in the area. Well drinks start at $13 and specialty cocktails range from $16 to $22. Most people who come here used to come from the Gold Coast, says Kotsiopoulos. They understand [that] this area is not the same area it was when the Gold Coast opened in 1983, or in 1974 when Lillians was here. Our goal was to be a new kind of queer modern bar, a little more upscale and a little more refined, where you can sit, chat and meet friends. The opening hours of the bars are Monday to Wednesday from 4 p.m. to midnight, Thursday to Saturday from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. and Sunday from 2 p.m. to midnight.

