Chris D’Elia’s Los Angeles concert canceled due to scheduling conflict





Chris D’Elias’ upcoming concert at the Improv in Hollywood has been canceled due to a scheduling conflict, according to the legendary Melrose Avenue comedy club’s booker. Chris had a scheduling conflict, booker Erin von Schonfeldt told The Times on Thursday, shortly after Rolling Stone reported that the concert had been quietly canceled after new allegations of sexual misconduct. D’Elia was due to perform next Wednesday at the club, which announce performances from Fortune Feimster, Matt Rife, Sherry Cola, Ashley Hesseltine, Charles Greaves and Matty Chymbor in its 8pm slot that evening. There is no mention of who might be happening later in the evening. D’Elia has two shows at the Balboa Theater in San Diego this weekend, then hits the Brea Improv which Von Schonfeldt is also booking January 13-15 for five shows that clubs website notes are almost sold out. His tour takes him from there to concerts across the country, which he has booked through May. After accusations of D’Elias’ inappropriate behavior surfaced on social media in 2020, five women shared their allegations of sexual misconduct with The Times in June. After eight months out of the spotlight, he admitted his misconduct in February 2021, saying in a video, Sex was controlling my life. It was my goal all the time, and I had a problem. And I have a problem. It’s not like months later, everything is better. I need to work on this. There had been speculation online that this week’s cancellation was related to the recent release of a new YouTube documentary this raises new misconduct allegations against the comic. A federal child pornography and sexual exploitation lawsuit was filed against him in the Central District of California in March 2021 by a Jane Doe who claimed the comic solicited nude photos from her and had sex with her when she was 17 years old. However, the woman withdrew her case less than two months later. It was dismissed without prejudice at the end of April 2021. In June 2022, D’Elia married his longtime girlfriend Kristin Taylor, then in late September he was hit with a temporary restraining order by a woman he said he had never met. In his response to the temporary order, D’Elia said the woman, Caroline Schmitz, had been harassing him online since 2019. He denied any alleged conduct. Schmitz did not show up for a hearing on October 19 on whether to make the restraining order permanent, and the order was dissolved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/story/2023-01-05/chris-delia-improv-cancellation-schedule-conflict The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos