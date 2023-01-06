Suniel Shetty seeks help from CM Yogi Adityanath on fleeting anti-Bollywood social media trends
Image source:
On Thursday, actor Suniel Shetty visited Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Mumbai to talk about opportunities in Uttar Pradesh’s upcoming film city. During the conversation, the actor also came across anti-Bollywood trends on social media and reportedly approached UP CM for help.
While speaking to Indian Express, he said: The hashtag that goes on, Boycott Bollywood, yeh ruk bhi sakta hai aapke kehne se (it can stop if you say so). It is important to let people know that we are doing a good job. A rotten apple is everywhere, but just because of that, you can’t call the whole industry rotten. Today people think Bollywood is not a good place, but we made such good movies here. I was also part of one of these films, when I made Border. I’ve been in a lot of good movies. We must unite and look for how we can get rid of the Boycott Bollywood hashtag. We have to find how we can stop this trend.
Suniel also asked CM Yogi to converge and discuss anti-Bollywood issues with PM Modi as 99% of people “in the industry are good”.
Today, if I’m Suniel Shetty, it’s thanks to UP and the fans there. If you take the lead, it can definitely happen. It is very important that this stigma that is on us disappears. It’s a very strong emotion for me. Dukh hota hai bolne me ke humaare pe yeh stigma hai (it hurts me to say there is this stigma on us) because 99% of us are not like that. Hum din bhar drugs nahi lete, hum galat kaam nahi karte (We don’t take drugs all day, we don’t do a bad job). Hum achhe kaam se jude hai (We are associated with good work). Bharat ko agar bahar ke desho se kisi ne joda hai toh woh hai humaara music (Bollywood music has connected India to the world) and our stories. So, Yogi ji, if you take the lead and talk to our dear Prime Minister, it will make a huge difference, he added.
