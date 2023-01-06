‘Stranger Things’ actor Noah Schnapp comes out as gay in TikTok video





Noah Schnapp, one of the young stars of Netflix’s hit series “Stranger Things,” hit the internet on Thursday using a TikTok trend. Schnapp, 18, posted a video to his verified account featuring a popular audio where people describe big life events that weren’t “so serious”. In his, he wrote about coming out as gay to his family. “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know,'” Schnapp wrote in the video. Schnapp plays Will Byers on the show, one of the main characters in a set of kids who battle supernatural creatures in the 1980s. During the show’s final season, fans speculated that Will’s character was locked up because he seemed in love with his best friend, Mike Wheeler. Schnapps confirmed the fan theory in an interview with Variety in July. He told the outlet that the writers started hinting at Will’s sexuality in the first season. “Now that he’s gotten older, they’ve made it a very real, obvious thing. Now it’s 100% clear that he’s gay and he loves Mike,” Schnapp said. “But before, it was a slow arc. I think it’s done so well, because it’s so easy to make a character suddenly turn gay.” Schnapp referenced his character in his coming out, writing in the TikTok caption that he was “more similar to Will” than he thought. Fans offered an outpouring of support on TikTok and other social media platforms, offering words of praise and love. “this is an amazing release video,” wrote one user. Chris Olsen, a popular content creator who is openly gay, commented “welcome king”.

