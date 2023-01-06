Entertainment
Does New Year’s silence signal the end of peak television? – The Hollywood Reporter
We’ve all seen the memes: January is when our out-of-office messages give way to emails “returning” to unfinished business left over from the pre-holiday frenzy. And while everyone is sending and receiving a good amount of it, the start of 2023 on TV beat has been almost complete radio silence.
Outside of the plethora of premiere dates and first-look clips rolling in at a pace comparable to a Randy Johnson fastball as networks and streamers rev up their marketing machines, the breaking news front has been relatively calm. Much of this can be attributed to everyone returning from the holidays and getting back into the groove, but the post-holiday news cycle usually returns with a frenzy after a day or two to settle back in.
For me, the lack of new series orders to start the year – yes, there were more than a few to close out 2022 – reminds me of the state of Peak TV. According to FX’s latest update — kudos to Executive Vice President of Research Julie Piepenkotter for her tireless work — the volume of US scripted originals hit an all-time high in 2021 with 559 series. FX CEO John Landgraf, who coined the term “Peak TV” during a memorable stop on the Television Critics Association tour a few years ago, predicted in August that the real peak would come in 2022. first half of last year saw 357 English originals scripted, up 16% from the record pace of 2021. Since then, the economy has slowed and companies such as Warner Bros. Discovery have been in savings mode.
Scripted Originals became “non-renewed,” a term I started using in 2020 when platforms started reversing pickups amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (RIP, GLOW.) Only this time non-renewals and a few surprising cancellations (looking at you, Westworld) were financially driven instead of driven by the logistical challenges of filming during the pandemic. The shows have also disappeared from streaming platforms in other efforts to save money as the price for top talent, showrunners and production continues to rise amid stiff competition.
FX has yet to release its annual look at the state of Peak TV – I would expect that to happen this month at the first in-person TCA since the pandemic – but the slow news cycle to start the year might as well be a preview of what to expect in 2023. HBO Max and HBO are more unified than ever when it comes to developing Originals, cutting the number of buyers by at minus one. Others, like the broadcast networks, have been hoarding unscripted programming for quite some time at a lower cost. Speaking of broadcast, The CW – which I predict will be rebranded this year as Nexstar – under former Pop TV president Brad Schwartz is tasked with becoming a profitable network for the first time, a signal that foreign imports cheap ones will be favored over expensive US originals. (The network only has 11 originals left from its Mark Pedowitz era, three of which are in the final seasons.) Then there’s the Warner Bros. merger spinoff. Discovery which almost completely shut out former cable powerhouses TNT and TBS from the Scripted Originals business. . (Oh how I love to make fun of snowdrops, who may now be one of the few poster children to truly define Peak TV’s climate madness.)
Elsewhere, Peacock is still searching for an identity and has moved one of its few shows to break through slightly (Girls5eva) to Netflix, where it will almost undoubtedly become the next Cobra Kai. (Raise your hand if you’ve subscribed to YouTube Red.) Speaking of Netflix, the streaming giant has shown it’s not immune after a brutal blow to its stock in 2022 caused uproar. layoffs and the launch of its (gasp!) ad-supported level. Even Disney is showing a willingness to make sweeping changes now that Bob Iger is back in his captain’s chair – albeit a little less comfortable than he left it.
Of course there will be more Marvel and star wars shows, but don’t bet even the greatest of franchises can survive the uncertain economic headwinds to come. game of thrones creator George RR Martin suggested as much recently when he wrote that a few of the spinoffs in development had been scrapped.
I won’t further disrupt my fellow TV reporters working alongside me in the latest news trenches, but I’ll take advantage of the slow news cycle (for now) and look forward to seeing how course correction – as executives as David Nevins called it – shakes. Will that mean fewer freshman shows with quick spinoffs and an end to the thirst for franchise? Unlikely, but here’s to finding Peak TV’s true peak in 2023. In the meantime, you can listen to me ramble alongside the great Dan Fienberg on our weekly podcast, Top 5 TVs.
