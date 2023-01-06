New in-store starts for Hollywood theaters and downtown Springfield businesses





SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Jan. 5 is the last day families can see a movie at the Regal Hollywood Theaters on College Station. But, the building is here to stay. The Springfield Subway: What Exactly Is There?

“We’ll be working with the theater owners to look at new uses for it,” Downtown Springfield Association executive director Rusty Worley said. “We still believe there is a lot of potential for this individual site.” The theater opened its doors 15 years ago. “It was opening from the start of the Great Recession until the end of 2008,” Worley said. “Green grass on each side, these pods were actually designed and developed for additional retail space in restaurants. It was designed to have two floors where it is a restaurant and a a flanking retail space on either side of the theater and then a connection above. Worley said with more investment in Springfield, there are many ways for developers to use building space. “The Grant Avenue Parkway will invest $26 million in the Greenway connection between downtown and Bass Pro Shops, and that comes right on College Street,” Worley said. “The only cinema screens north of Battlefield Road are Moxy and Regal College Station. So there is a huge potential market here in downtown North Springfield that can be well served by a downtown theater. Worley said the decision on the use of the building will be based on the market. But Hollywood Theaters isn’t the only place getting a fresh start. “Anything that brings foot traffic here for us is fantastic,” said Stick It In Your Ear owner Erik Milan. “The hotel opposite now, the new one coming up right behind us, [will] bringing in people from other states, other countries. This new hotel will be the Moxy Hotel which will open later this year. As for Hollywood Theater, business owners and the Downtown Springfield Association are excited to see what’s next for the building. “I hate to see a business go bankrupt or have to shut down for a while,” Milan said. “But when one door closes, another opens. Hopefully something will happen that will last a long time or be something people enjoy.

