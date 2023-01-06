Entertainment
The Daily Show Reveals When Chelsea Handler, Leslie Jones and More Will Be Guest Hosts
It’s a whole new era of The daily show.
After Trevor Noah bid a moving farewell to the legendary December 8 late-night political showa star-studded list of guest hosts are ready to keep their seats warm before a permanent replacement is named.
Leslie Jones, Wanda Sykes, DL Hughley, Chelsea manager and Sarah Silverman are each set for a week of hosting behind the iconic desk and E! News can exclusively reveal when you can expect to see it.
Leslie will be hosting when The daily show returns from a break during the week of January 17, Wanda hosts the week of January 23, DL takes over the week of January 30, Chelsea follows the week of February 6, and Sarah completes the week of February 13.
As the first host of the post-Trevor Noah era, Leslie exclusively told E! News that she “can’t wait to do politics with America (and other stuff too).”
Chelsea exclusively shared that she was “excited to get out there and make some noise,” while Sarah had a simpler take, saying, “I can’t wait to smell that chair.”
It’s the little things!
Al Franken, John Leguizamo, Hassan Minhaj, Kal Penn and Marlon Wayan to have were also announced as future guest hostsbut their dates have not yet been revealed.
Although Trevor has moved on, Daily show correspondents Ronny Chieng, Michel Kosta, I left Lydia, Dulc Sloan, Roy Wood Jr., Lewis Black and Jordan Clepper will all be back.
The daily show returns with guest host Leslie Jones!Jan. 5-11 p.m. on Comedy Central.
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/daily-show-reveals-chelsea-handler-173000521.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
