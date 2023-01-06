British Columbia boosts coverage for four drugs, including Hollywood weight fad diabetes treatment





VANCOUVER British Columbia has expanded PharmaCare coverage to four drugs used to treat diabetes, heart failure and blood clots, including a drug the health minister said was touted as an aid to loss weight, “especially in Hollywood”. Adrian Dix says the drug sold under the brand name Ozempic will be available to more patients with type 2 diabetes in British Columbia, although the expansion will not cover regular benefit coverage. But Dix says there has been a “dramatic increase” in demand for Ozempic, in part due to “influencers” promoting it for weight loss. He says British Columbia is carefully monitoring the situation to ensure the drug, which has been widely advertised on North American television, is available to eligible patients with type 2 diabetes. The minister says Ozempic is a “very good medicine” which has been approved and covered for type 2 diabetes based on evidence from a “rigorous and independent process”. Dix told a press conference that the other drugs with newly expanded coverage are Jardiance, Forxiga and apixaban. Forxiga and apixaban are now covered under regular benefits, where they were previously limited, while Jardiance’s limited coverage is being extended. About 9% of Ozempic distributed in British Columbia went to American patients, Dix said. He said he had asked the provincial PharmaCare program to review this “to ensure that we are protecting … Canadians with respect to access to these drugs.” British Columbia has not experienced a shortage of Ozempic among covered patients, he added. The expanded PharmaCare coverage of Ozempic and Jardiance means that eligible patients now have to try only one other drug, metformin, before their doctor can request them, Dix announced Thursday. A statement from the Department of Health says the changes are expected to benefit thousands of patients with heart failure, type 2 diabetes, blood clots and kidney disease. This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 5, 2023. The Canadian Press

