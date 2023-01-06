You open at Rs 5 crores and ask for Rs 20 crores, how fair is that?





Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is a personality who is in the public eye despite his world behind the cameras. It has hosted many Bollywood actors over the years and worked with A-listers in one way or another. Having been in the industry for so long, the filmmaker now believes every actor has gone crazy with the capital c. Karan had pointed this out before but continued on the Masters Union podcast that many players today have Rs. 5 crores open but are asking for Rs. 20 crores. As a producer, he wonders how fair is that to him or anyone else associated with the film. I could be murdered for saying this, but if you open at Rs 5 crore and ask me for Rs 20 crore, how fair is that? Illusion is the only disease that doesn’t have a vaccine, he said on the podcast. Karan called many of them cuckoos and felt that these stars felt like just because two of their movies worked, it was suddenly me, me, me. The filmmaker once bragged about casting newcomers. He was successful in this direction until achieving Student of the Year, through which he launched actors like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. Even then, Karan reveals, the film cost him money. Yash Chopra once said that a film never fails, a budget does. Quoting him, Karan said SOTY did this to him. Even though the film was successful, it lost a lot of money behind the film’s budgeting. Today, Karan thinks launching newcomers is itself a loss-making business because while people love seeing celebrities in real life, it doesn’t translate to ticket sales. This seems to have become increasingly true in post-pandemic times. While Bollywood sales are down, Karan finds a lot of potential in Telugu cinema. According to him, it is the most lucrative regional film industry in India. The trend started with Baahubali and hasn’t ended since.

