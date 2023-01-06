WeHo has free sandbags for you

The City of West Hollywood is offering free sandbags filled with sand to West Hollywood residents and businesses as heavy rain falls in Southern California this week. The City of West Hollywood is providing sandbags to help residents and businesses redirect flowing water away from structures.

Free sandbags are limited to 10 per resident or business. They can be picked up by appointment at the City of West Hollywoods Operations Center, located at 7317 Romaine Street. Residents and business owners can call (323) 848-6879 or email [email protected] or alternatively call (323) 848-6895 or email [email protected] org to make an appointment to pick up sandbags on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. For those who are deaf or hard of hearing, please call TTY (323) 848-6496.

Please note that there is no scheduled weekend pickup at this time and sandbags are only available while supplies last. Sandbag pick-up may be extended until early next week if weather dictates and supplies are available.

During heavy rain, stay prepared with the following tips:

Keep emergency supplies, such as a flashlight, water, food, first aid kit, portable radio, and extra batteries handy and easily accessible.

Clear all drains and gutters on your property and properly dispose of all trash and yard waste to avoid clogged drains.

Know how to disable utilities.

Watch the forecast to be aware of weather conditions that could impact the area.

Subscribe to receive Alert LA County emergency notifications via email or text by signing up at www.lacounty.gov/emergency/alert-la and subscribe to public safety alerts from Nixle by texting your zip code to 888-777.

As a reminder, riding in the rain, whether it’s a drizzle or a heavy downpour, can be dangerous. Wet conditions are directly associated with higher accident rates. Adapt your driving style to wet roads and reduced visibility. The following tips will help you drive safely on rainy days: slow down; turn on the headlights; use windshield wipers; maintain a safe distance; avoid sudden braking; watch for standing water; release the throttle when hydroplaning; and ventilate your car in case of rain.

To report storm-related issues in the City of West Hollywood, call (323) 848-6375. For additional information on structural damage or potential hillside movement, please contact the City’s Construction and Safety Division at (323) 848-6320. Report gas leaks or damage to the Southern California Gas Company by calling (800) 427-2200. To report a power outage, call Southern California Edison at (800) 611-1911. Report downed power lines or other emergencies by dialing 911.