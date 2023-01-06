The book club defies aging tropes with its Hollywood icons

In an industry obsessed with youth, it’s great to see more opportunities for actors who emerged late in Hollywood’s Golden Age. Book Club 2: The Next Chapter sees Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergenand Marie Steenburgen at the height of their rebirth, traveling to Italy for the fun girls’ trip their characters never had. It is important to note the characters of the Reading Club the movies don’t fit the silly grandma archetype often attributed to older actors. Instead, these roles give these actresses the opportunity to discuss the changes that have taken place not only in their careers but also in their bodies.

these Reading Club movies lend themselves to being a comedic way to convey to a younger generation that there is courage in growing old out loud. Diane (Diane Keaton), Vivian (Jane Fonda), Sharon, (Candice Bergen) and Carol (Mary Steenburgen) aren’t afraid to voice their opinions and aren’t afraid of being judged for it. Although Fonda, Bergen, Keaton and Steenburgen are considered among the screen’s greatest comedic actors, each of these women has overcome considerable challenges, tackling a range of serious material that requires a greater level of skill. viewer engagement. Individually, they have had a wide range of accomplishments, ranging from acting successes to political activism. By working on these films together, however, they build on each other’s strengths, allowing them to excel in this new environment.





What is the “Book Club”?

Reading Club created in 2018, illustrating the four lifelong friends’ journey of self-discovery after reading Fifty shades of Grey in their monthly book club. In one Interview with Vudu The movie director, Bill Holdermanwho also produced and co-wrote the film, explained how he developed the story after giving his own mother a copy of the dark and romantic fifty shades trilogy. He discussed it later with the co-author Erin Sims, the two began to consider different perspectives on aging and how those ideas change over the course of their lives. It’s hard to find spaces that have an open dialogue about what it means to grow old, especially for women. As many conversations tend to lean towards a negative point of view, it’s quite remarkable how Holderman and Simms provided a platform for each woman to show off her talents. It’s an even more amazing feat

Who are the women of the ‘Book Club’‘?

Diane Keaton’s career began on stage when she appeared in the original 1968 Broadway production of the musical Hair in 1968. Then in 1972 she starred in by Francis Ford Coppola The Godfather to great success. The following year, she received her first Oscar nomination for the role of Annie Hall, which she won for Best Actress in a Leading Role. Since then, she has gone on to gain recognition and acclaim with three more Oscar nominations and become a fashion icon. In recent years, his name has become synonymous with eccentric and semi-clumsy characters, as evidenced by mad money and something must give.

Diane’s character is exactly that. Her eccentric behavior is best illustrated when her daughters catch her snuggling up to her new boyfriend Mitchell (Andy Garcia) on a pool float. She throws him in the water and tries to paddle to shore. Or even during their cute encounter when she tries to sneak past him and a plane and just bumps into him. Keaton perfectly portrays characters who attempt to live without shame, but are embarrassed by any missteps. In the end, Diane discovers that those close to her value her because of her goofy and honest personality, and not in spite of herself.

Jane Fonda’s first film performance was in the 1960 comedy story to sleep tall, about an insecure college basketball player who plans to rig a game in order to make money to marry his girlfriend. His magnetic performance had studios and directors arguing almost instantly. In 1970, she received her first Academy Award nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role for They shoot horses, don’t they?, a gripping story of a group of desperate individuals who compete in an inhumanly grueling dance marathon during the Great Depression. Two years later, she won her first Academy Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of a prostitute who finds herself stalked by a psychopathic killer in Klute.

Fonda knows a thing or two about playing a sexually empowered woman. Anyway, as a sexy astronaut in Barbarelle or a manufacturer of sex toys in Grace and Frankie, she is always a delight. As Vivian, she is always in control, until she meets her old lover Arthur (Don Johnson). He disarms her and reminds her that it’s okay to be vulnerable. This is where Fonda’s skills really shine. She never goes too big, she holds all her emotion just on the verge of collapse, never showing more than a lip quiver or a watery eye. But she can just as quickly turn up the heat with a scorching gaze and guts to erase any memory of her softer side.

Born to famed ventriloquist Edgar Bergen, Candice Bergen grew up with an adornment for the theater. At the age of 11, she started appearing on her father’s radio show and was even offered a number of acting roles. As a child, she wasn’t too interested in acting and later attended the University of Pennsylvania to study painting and opera. It was while Bergen was attending college that the principal Sidney Lumet spotted her and offered her her first acting role as Lakey in 1966 The group. As a result, she became a leading figure in the modeling world and also received great recognition for her acting skills.

Just like his character in the hit series Murphy Brown, Bergen’s character is a career woman without limits. Sharon has always placed her job as a Supreme Court justice above all romantic attempts. It is enough for her to be alone in the evening with a glass of wine and her cat. That is until a certain Christian Gray rekindles his inner flame. Nuance steps out the window as she gets dirty in the backseat of her car. Bergen remains as feisty as it was in 1971 carnal knowledge. Plus, she’s got the perfect delivery for the zingers lie, “The last time she went on a date, she got pregnant.”

Originally from Newport, Arkansas, Mary Steenburgen moved to New York in 1972 to pursue her acting dreams. Her rising career as an artist was not without its challenges, having worked as a waitress for six years. After performing a show at the Manhattan Theater Club, a casting director put him past Jack Nicholson to read for Go south. Several big-name models and actors competed for the role, but Steenburgen prevailed and was cast in her first feature film. For his third film, Melvin and Howardshe won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 1981.

Carol de Steenburgen is certainly the most cerebral of the group, always looking for a deeper understanding of a situation. She must get to the root of the problem, investigate the whereabouts of her husband Bruce (Craig T Nelson) the libido is gone. When he avoids her advances and questions, she does the most logical thing she can think of and puts Viagra in his beer. Despite his attempts to sound serious, Steenburgen can’t help but be hysterical, still offering a smile to the audience. Best Show Performing the Same Tap Routine She Did in Her Oscar-Winning Role in Melvin and Howard, but this time to the music of American rock singer Meatloaf.

Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen are an iconic set of women. They opened doors for women, not just in the film industry, but in every way. Simms and Holderman wrote the Keaton and Fonda characters with them in mind and quickly adapted the Bergen and Steenburgen characters, giving each actress a chance to shine and pay little homages to their past roles. Every actress is blessed with such talent, but it’s their supportive friendship that motivates these women to achieve their goals. This statement is true not only for their characters, but also for the actresses themselves.