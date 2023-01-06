Entertainment
Prakash Jha: What should the Nepalese film industry learn from Bollywood?
Bollywood filmmaker Prakash Jha recently visited Nepal. During his visit, he shared his film experience with moviegoers in Kathmandu during the Kathmandu International Mountain Film Festival (Kimff). Along with this, he has also shown his interest in working with Nepali filmmakers.
It was Jha’s second visit to Nepal and he expressed his feeling that Kathmandu should become a culturally vibrant city. He talked about the possibilities of many stories related to history, traditional myths and society in Nepal, which can be made into movies. He shared his interest in making films in collaboration with Nepalese filmmakers to create an impact on the whole world.
Meanwhile, Jha also talked about what the Nepalese film industry should learn from the ups and downs of Bollywood.
For the young generation of filmmakers
Prakash Jha suggests that the new generation of filmmakers in Nepal should learn from the decline of Bollywood. “Making a movie with a soul will start to work. To make your movie work, you have to do the work. Talk to the story and the characters,” suggests Jha.
According to him, there are mainly two objectives in making a film; first, to tell the untold story to the public, and second, to make money. He says, “If you make a movie to make money, it doesn’t always work. Currently, Bollywood is going through the same thing.
Prakash Jha says: When you make a film to earn money. You must follow the star. Emotions must be mixed and a deal must be struck with the market. It doesn’t always work either.
Whenever the focus is also on the money, it is possible to produce a good film. He suggests, “If you want to create a story, invest in it and give it time.”
To be a filmmaker
Prakash Jha, interested in working on films with social and political content, is currently preparing the production of two films, Dharmakshetra and Janadesh. At the center of these films, he placed democracy and the crisis that we see there.
He considers himself a lucky filmmaker. “Sometimes I lose and sometimes I win, but I can’t stop making movies,” says Jha, “Patience is the most important thing in making movies. If you want to make a movie, you have to have patience. patience.
Explaining the process of making a movie, Jha says he talks about all the events and characters he finds around him. This, he says, is important to give the story a good shape.
There are instances where he rewrote the script 10 or 20 times. I wrote Gangajal after eight to 10 years. Patience is a big thing in film,” he says, “first find the character and the soul, then move on.
Create impact with collaboration
What makes Prakash Jha unique in Bollywood is that he balances both commercial and artistic films. On the one hand, he left waves in the Bollywood mainstream by directing films like Gangajal, Rajniti and Chakravyuh, and on the other hand, he also promoted artistic films such as Damul and Mrutyadan.
Every time he comes to Nepal, he makes the expected statement: if there is a good story, I am ready to cooperate.
Prakash Jha says a movie can be made based on the story of Ramayana, Sita, Buddha, Madhesh and Nepalese hills and mountains. “These stories will not only be projects from Nepal and India, I see them as relevant for the whole world,” says Jha, “There are a lot of stories from history, traditional myths and society in Nepal.”
This story was translated from the original Nepali version and edited for clarity and length.
|
Sources
2/ https://english.onlinekhabar.com/prakash-jha-nepali-film-industry.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Prakash Jha: What should the Nepalese film industry learn from Bollywood?
- Dior Men’s to open pop-ups featuring their ERL collaboration, details – Footwear News
- Bug after version change of Google services – Stack Overflow
- Ukraine rejects Putin’s Orthodox Christmas ceasefire proposal | Russo-Ukrainian War
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce Ganga Vilas cruise on January 13: official
- Hattie wins platform, Stone publishes top-10 score in UT history on last day of UGA Diving Invite
- Gaetz votes for Trump as president on the 7th ballot
- Pregnant Keke Palmer wears Michael Kors dress at NYFCC 2023 – Footwear News
- Britain is finally realizing the true Iranian threat
- US to send dozens of Bradleys to Ukraine in $2.85 billion aid package
- More than 100 foreign players in Samjhana Cup TT
- Android growth, new features, new Android Auto and more