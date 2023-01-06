Prakash Jha: What should the Nepalese film industry learn from Bollywood?

Bollywood filmmaker Prakash Jha recently visited Nepal. During his visit, he shared his film experience with moviegoers in Kathmandu during the Kathmandu International Mountain Film Festival (Kimff). Along with this, he has also shown his interest in working with Nepali filmmakers.

It was Jha’s second visit to Nepal and he expressed his feeling that Kathmandu should become a culturally vibrant city. He talked about the possibilities of many stories related to history, traditional myths and society in Nepal, which can be made into movies. He shared his interest in making films in collaboration with Nepalese filmmakers to create an impact on the whole world.

Meanwhile, Jha also talked about what the Nepalese film industry should learn from the ups and downs of Bollywood.

For the young generation of filmmakers

Prakash Jha suggests that the new generation of filmmakers in Nepal should learn from the decline of Bollywood. “Making a movie with a soul will start to work. To make your movie work, you have to do the work. Talk to the story and the characters,” suggests Jha.

According to him, there are mainly two objectives in making a film; first, to tell the untold story to the public, and second, to make money. He says, “If you make a movie to make money, it doesn’t always work. Currently, Bollywood is going through the same thing.

Prakash Jha says: When you make a film to earn money. You must follow the star. Emotions must be mixed and a deal must be struck with the market. It doesn’t always work either.

A scene from Jha’s Mattoki Saikil. He also acted in this film.

Whenever the focus is also on the money, it is possible to produce a good film. He suggests, “If you want to create a story, invest in it and give it time.”

To be a filmmaker

Prakash Jha, interested in working on films with social and political content, is currently preparing the production of two films, Dharmakshetra and Janadesh. At the center of these films, he placed democracy and the crisis that we see there.

He considers himself a lucky filmmaker. “Sometimes I lose and sometimes I win, but I can’t stop making movies,” says Jha, “Patience is the most important thing in making movies. If you want to make a movie, you have to have patience. patience.

Explaining the process of making a movie, Jha says he talks about all the events and characters he finds around him. This, he says, is important to give the story a good shape.

There are instances where he rewrote the script 10 or 20 times. I wrote Gangajal after eight to 10 years. Patience is a big thing in film,” he says, “first find the character and the soul, then move on.

Create impact with collaboration

What makes Prakash Jha unique in Bollywood is that he balances both commercial and artistic films. On the one hand, he left waves in the Bollywood mainstream by directing films like Gangajal, Rajniti and Chakravyuh, and on the other hand, he also promoted artistic films such as Damul and Mrutyadan.

Every time he comes to Nepal, he makes the expected statement: if there is a good story, I am ready to cooperate.

Prakash Jha says a movie can be made based on the story of Ramayana, Sita, Buddha, Madhesh and Nepalese hills and mountains. “These stories will not only be projects from Nepal and India, I see them as relevant for the whole world,” says Jha, “There are a lot of stories from history, traditional myths and society in Nepal.”

This story was translated from the original Nepali version and edited for clarity and length.