DVIDS – News – Hollywood Guard Holds Groundbreaking Ceremony for Groundbreaking Air National Guard C-130J Simulator

After a decade-long logistical planning that brought many unforeseen hurdles, including funding hurdles and a global pandemic, the 146th Airlift Wing held a groundbreaking ceremony to commemorate the early phases of the construction efforts of their future state-of-the-art C-130J. simulator site on January 4, 2023.

Previously scheduled for Jan. 5, the Wing decided to cancel the event out of an abundance of caution due to inclement weather forecast for Southern California. However, rather than lose any opportunity to celebrate the occasion, the Wing hosted the impromptu event for personnel stationed at the 146th Airlift Wing the day before the forecast heavy rains and winds.

As the forecast rainfall poured down on those in attendance, the dark and looming rain clouds provided a gray backdrop for the ceremony. But even when the rain started to fall, that didn’t stop the small group of steadfast and loyal Airmen ready to celebrate the Air National Guard’s upcoming C-130J simulator, the first of its kind, on the West Coast.

The new C-130J Weapons System Trainer Reconfigurable Flight Simulator or Simulator (also known as the WST 12R) will feature a myriad of capabilities that will set it apart from other simulators across the United States, but one, if not the One of the most significant benefits to the state of California and the Air National Guard, is the strategic placement of WST 12R at Channel Islands Air National Guard Station.

According to Col. Lisa A. Nemeth, commander of the 146th Airlift Wing, the training opportunities gained from the addition of this simulator will be shared with the entire C-130J community, benefiting more units and offering more customizable training than any other C-130J simulator. in existence.

It’s an exciting day for the 146th Airlift Wing and the State of California. Having this simulator here in the Channel Islands will provide more efficient and realistic training for our crew, and as a C-130J Western Region simulator it will also benefit other units across the country that will travel to the Channel Islands. for training.

Nemeth added: “WST 12R will improve and modernize the way our crew accomplishes their training as it is the first configurable simulator between the C-130J ‘HC’ and ‘Slick J’ aircraft variants that can also be quickly configured for facilitate training for C-130J block upgrades for 6.0 and 8.1.”

The term block upgrades refers to software and hardware capability extensions that are installed to enhance the capabilities of the aircraft.

“The WST 12R block upgrades with modular and rapidly configurable options will immediately benefit C-130J flying wings, including aircrews from the California Air National Guard’s 129th Rescue Wing at Moffett Field, which operates aircraft HC-130J Combat King II,” Nemeth said.

According to Col. Christopher Dougherty, vice commander of the 146th Airlift Wing, the addition of the simulator and another WST 12R capability also enhances training for the wing’s aerial firefighting mission.

“Based on historical data, we expect the WST 12R to significantly reduce travel, fuel and training costs by approximately $6.3 million per year. Additionally, we are excited to acquire the first MAFFS (Modular Airborne Firefighting System) Finally, this simulator will virtually connect to other simulators and training locations to conduct airdrop training over a secure network,” Dougherty said.

The MAFFS mission is a partnership and joint effort between the U.S. Forest Service and the Department of Defense that began in 1971 to produce the equipment, training, and operational procedures to integrate military air tankers into a nationwide response to Fight against fires.

Dougherty says the WST 12R will debut as the first MAFFS virtual training simulator, providing functional training scenarios for aircrew preparing to perform the aerial forest fire suppression mission.

“These training profiles will closely simulate the flight, weight and atmospheric conditions encountered by MAFFS crews during wildfire suppression efforts. The new simulator will give crews the skills to handle emergencies more proficiently. and success, thereby enhancing safety and mission accomplishment,” Dougherty said. .