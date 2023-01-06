Noah Schnapp Is Gay: ‘Stranger Things’ Actor Comes Out [VIDEO]

About six months after confirming his stranger things The often speculated sexuality of the character, actor Noah Schnapp has also come out as gay.

The announcement came Thursday via TikTok (click here to watch), with Schnapp writing, “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know “.”

Schnapp’s post also includes it lip-syncing to audio of someone saying, “You know what that never was? It is serious. It has never been so serious. Frankly, it will never be so bad.

But Schnapp saves the best for his caption: “Guess I look more like Will than I thought.”

This is of course a direct reference to his stranger things character, who was all but confirmed to have feelings for best friend Mike (played by Finn Wolfhard) during the Netflix drama’s fourth season.

“It was a slow arc,” Schnapp told sister publication TVLine. The variety about Will coming to terms with his sexuality. “I think it’s done so well, because it’s so easy to have a character suddenly become gay. They write this real character and this real journey and this real fight, and they do it so well.