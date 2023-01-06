Willow Actor Discusses Game-Changing Episode 7

Spoilers for Willow season 1, episode 7, “Beyond the Broken Sea” below!willow Series star Rosabell Laurenti Sellers discusses her debut on the show and the character’s turn in season 1, episode 7. Disney+’s sequel show sees Warwick Davis reprise his role as Willow Ufgood, a wizard of Nelwyn who helped save the prophesied child, Elora Danan, from the evil Queen Bavmorda (Jean Marsh). Set 20 years after the events of the original film, willow follows Queen Sorsha’s (Joanne Whalley) daughter, Princess Kit (Ruby Cruz), who enlists the help of the titular hero and a ragtag crew to save her brother Prince Airk (Dempsey Bryk) from the clutches of the Withered Crone and bring peace back to the kingdom.
With Airk seemingly trapped for weeks in the desolate Ancient City, the Prince meets Lili (Sellers), a princess from Kashmir. Lili challenges Airk’s resolve and devotion to Dove/Elora (Ellie Bamber), eventually revealing herself as an agent of the Withered Crone. Through attrition, she wore down Airk, causing the prince to give himself to her and evil. In a recent interview with ComicBook.comSellers talks about his character’s big turn in willow season 1, episode 7, “Beyond the Broken Sea”. The actor praises the role and expresses his excitement about landing the role as it went against his typical casting. Read what sellers said below:
“Oh my God…it was one of the best roles I’ve ever played in my life. Being a quiet, petite, and naive young woman, I feel like I’m always being passed off as very similar roles. Being able to break that expectation and play a monstrous, disgusting, ugly villain was so satisfying, from an artistic standpoint. [Willow] again, but it was just for fun too because I love the movie.”
What does Airk’s bad trick mean for the heroes?
For the majority of willow season 1, Airk was stuck in the Ancient City. Meanwhile, Kit and her partners have traversed a variety of dangerous environments in search of Airk, including the broken sea once considered impassable, only to find a waterfall leading to an abyss. In a true show of faith and love, Kit and Elora plunge overboard and wash up on the shores of the Immemorial City. There, they find Airk transformed, sporting a new haircut, all-black clothes, and an evil smile.
Kit, Elora, Willow, Jade (Erin Kellyman), Prince Graydon (Tony Revolori), and Boorman (Amar Chadha-Patel) battled looters, ghosts, trolls, their pasts, and each other in search of Airk. After successfully overcoming all these obstacles, the team now faces its biggest. This will likely take a heavy toll on the group’s morale and lead to an emotional finale. With Airk under the control of the Withered Crone, the group must somehow pull him out of harm’s way. It’s unclear how such a task will be accomplished, but with Elora improving her magic skills every day, she might be the key to turning him back into the carefree young man he once was.
Unfortunately, Lili likely stays nearby, controlling Airk from the shadows. It’s also unclear if she’s merely an agent of the Withered Crone, or if she’s the evil witch herself. Kit teased Lili’s identity earlier in the episode when she saw Airk reach for her while submerged underwater. The princess revealed that she saw her brother, but also the Crone reaching for her. With the season finale of willow Set for next week, audiences may find out Lili’s true identity when Kit and Elora attempt to rescue Airk from her grasp.
