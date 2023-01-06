Entertainment
Adityanath says UP is safe for investors, interacts with Bollywood in Mumbai
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday touted his state as a safe investment destination and also interacted with prominent Bollywood personalities during his visit to Mumbai, where opposition parties of Maharashtra targeted him during his tour.
Adityanath assured the industrialists of a solid state of law and order in Uttar Pradesh, devoid of fear and free from the land mafia.
“You must have seen that before 2017 there were riots every other day, now the law and the situation in the state is very strong. We have formed an anti-land mafia task force and evacuated more than 64 000 hectares of land from their clutches,” said the Prime Minister.
The Chief Minister told investors that today no moron can collect tax from or harass any businessman or entrepreneur in Uttar Pradesh.
“Even political donations cannot be taken by force,” he added.
The Chief Minister is taking part in an eight-city tour to promote the 3-day “UP Global Investor Summit 2023” to be held in Lucknow from February 10-12.
“Our team has already visited 16 countries and 21 cities, inviting investors to come and visit the UP Global Investor Summit 2023. We have already garnered an investment intention of Rs 7.12 lakh crore for the state,” he said. -he adds.
Furthermore, he said, Uttar Pradesh is well connected by roads, railways and airways, which will benefit investors to easily connect to domestic and international markets.
“It will become the only state in the country with five international airports. We now have nine airports. Even though we were a landlocked state, the first inland waterway in the country was developed from the state to Haldia. The largest in the country rail network is also in Uttar Pradesh,” he said.
The state has set a target of $1 trillion and aims to become a major contributor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goal of making India a $5 trillion economy, Adityanath added.
Showcasing Uttar Pradesh as a film-friendly state at a separate event in the metropolis, the CM invited prominent members of the entertainment industry to explore its state as a film destination.
Interacting with Bollywood members here, the Chief Minister said: “We have appointed two of your film fraternity members as MPs and we know the issues you are facing and what needs to be done. Cinema plays a crucial role in the unification of society and the preservation of the unity and sovereignty of the country”.
Adityanath said that Uttar Pradesh has become a film-friendly state and this has been recognized at the National Film Awards and the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).
Producer Boney Kapoor, MP and Actor of Gorakhpur Lok Sabha Ravi Kishen, Bhojpuri Actor Dinesh Lal Nirhua, Playback Singers Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher, Actor Suniel Shetty, Filmmakers Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Madhur Bhandarkar and Rajkumar Santoshi, were among those present at the event. .
However, the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has come under criticism from the opposition over his visit to Mumbai for the investor summit.
Maharashtra’s opposition alliance said there would be objection if he snatched industries from the western state.
The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the state’s opposition alliance consisting of Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), advised the saffron leader to avoid politics during his visit.
Sanjay Raut, a key Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, asked about the need for a Mumbai tour.
The Rajya Sabha member, whose party is a bitter critic of the BJP, said the Uttar Pradesh chief minister can talk to industrialists but should avoid indulging in politics during his visit.
I had said it yesterday if he came to meet industrialists for the progress of his condition, then there is no objection. But there will be objections if the industries are taken from us (Maharashtra).
“If they are doing an investment tour, then it is surprising. What is the need for it? Did you come to do politics or did you get help from Mumbai for the development of your state? asked Raut while speaking to reporters.Maharashtra Congress spokesman Atul Londhe said the biggest hurdle in attracting investment to Uttar Pradesh is the atmosphere created by Adityanath in the state, where the BJP has retained the power in the 2022 Assembly elections.
Investment in Uttar Pradesh will only be possible if it strives to improve the law and order situation in the country’s most populous state, he said.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) National Spokesperson Clyde Crasto has sought to know when Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis will visit Uttar Pradesh or Gujarat and ask the people there to “dream in their state but make it a reality in Maharashtra in form”. investment?”
Against the onslaught of the opposition, Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis, a BJP leader, claimed that no one can withdraw businesses from Maharashtra.
There is no reason to be afraid, but we must be proud of (Mumbai). Who can say what he wants, but Mumbai remains the financial capital of the country. If anyone is to attend any industry summit or attract industries, they must come to Mumbai. No one can take anyone’s industries away, Fadnavis said.
