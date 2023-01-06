Sunil Shetty Appealed to CM Yogi Everyone Don’t Do Drugs in Bollywood, Need to Remove Boycott Tag – PressWire18





Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently met with several Bollywood personalities including Sunil Shetty, Subhash Ghai, Jackie Shroff, Sonu Nigam and Boney Kapoor among many celebrities. In fact, a film city is being built in Uttar Pradesh which Yogi Adityanath had told film stars about. Meanwhile, Sunil Shetty asked Yogi Adityanath to help him end the boycott trend against Bollywood. Sunil Shetty has said that it is very important to remove the Boycott label from Bollywood so that its tarnished image can be rectified.



For some time, a wave of negativity has been felt on social media regarding Bollywood. In the last 2-3 years in this wave, I don't know how many Hindi movies have been boycotted and beaten badly at the box office. The year 2022 includes films like "Lal Singh Chadha" by Aamir Khan, "Raksha Bandhan" by Akshay Kumar, "Dobara" and "Liger". There is so much anger among people about Bollywood people and Hindi movies that now hearing the name of the movie, people are starting a boycott trend against it. Asha Parekh: Asha Parekh bluntly on 'Pathan' saffron bikini controversy, says – we're getting small-minded "Pathan" on boycott gang target Today, the target of this boycott gang is the film Pathaan by Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, whose "Besharam song" is disputed. Some organizations demand the removal of this song from "Pathan" or threaten to stop the film's release. Some people claim that Deepika wears a saffron-colored bikini in the song "Besharam Rang" which is an insult to Hinduism and the creators did it intentionally. When and how did the Bollywood Boycott trend start? The trend of boycotting Bollywood films has gained momentum since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. In 2020, the mysterious death of Sushant Singh Rajput shocked everyone. Fans of the actor blamed some Bollywood people for the death and also expressed their anger at the Hindi film industry. The situation took an even more serious turn after the drug angle emerged in the Sushant death case. The result was that for two and a half to three years, people held up the boycott banner against Bollywood. So far, millions of Bollywood rupees have become 'ashes' in this boycott 'fire'. Some filmmakers and actors have even started releasing their films on the OTT platform out of fear that the film will be boycotted or beaten. Boycott Pathan: Shahrukh Khan's demand for 'Pathan' boycott has surfaced, Sushant Singh Rajput fans have created a ruckus! "It is necessary to remove the stigma of the boycott on Bollywood" Considering this, Suniel Shetty while talking to Yogi Adityanath said, "It is very important to remove this Boycott hashtag. Some people can be spoiled, but not all of us are like that. Our stories and our music connect us to the world and therefore it is very important to remove this stigma. Shah Rukh Khan: Not light enough to be swayed by boycott winds – Shahrukh's old video goes viral amid 'Pathan' controversy '99% Bollywood don't do drugs' Sunil Shetty added, "99% of people in Bollywood don't use drugs. They work hard and bring their work to people. This is why it is necessary that the Boycott tag be removed and the tarnished image of Bollywood be rectified. There may be a rotten apple in the basket, but not all are like that. Please also convey this message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Akshay Kumar also met Yogi On the other hand, actor Akshay Kumar caught up with CM Yogi Adityanath on January 4 and talked about the upcoming movie city. During the meeting, Akshay appealed to Yogi Adityanath to watch his film 'Ramsetu'.



