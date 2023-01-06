Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to Meet Bollywood Cinema Personalities Today | Hindi Movie News







Yogi Adityanath also met with industrialists yesterday to invest in the UP film industry project. Some of the movie personalities who will meet the CM today are Manmohan Shetty, Boney Kapoor, Subhash Ghai, Ravi Kishan, Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi among others. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is on a two-day visit to Mumbai. He will meet Bollywood film personalities in the evening. A source close to the minister told ETimes, "The agenda is to meet with the industry and talk to them about the different opportunities that Hindi films can take advantage of by coming to UP to make films." Actor Ravi Kishan, MP for Gorakhpur, will accompany the CM for the meeting. "We invite all industries from Hindi to Marathi and South to acquire land and build estates or even to join or lease. All incentives will be granted and paperwork will be done in one window. The plan is to have a jumbo state of the art film industry that will span 1,200 acres and all are welcome to make movies there. The aim is also to generate jobs," said Ravi Kishan.

Actor Akshay Kumar visited Yogi Adityanath yesterday and discussed the highly anticipated Film City project in Uttar Pradesh. He also discussed his most recent movie, “Ram Setu,” urging CM to watch it. During the meeting, which lasted 35 minutes, Kumar informed UP CM that there was a lot of excitement in the Indian film industry around the Film City project. Many major production houses, producers, directors and actors are waiting for the Film City in UP to be operational, the actor told CM Adityanath.

