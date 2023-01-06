Suniel Shetty seeks help from UP CM Yogi Adityanath to end ‘Boycott Bollywood’ trend, also seeks intervention from PM Modi | India News

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty on Thursday urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to help erase the hatred against the Hindi film industry and get rid of the ‘Boycott Bollywood’ trend on social networks. Adityanath, who was on a two-day visit to Mumbai, ended his trip by meeting film personalities such as Shetty, Subhash Ghai, Jackie Shroff, Rajkumar Santoshi, Manmohan Shetty and Boney Kapoor. Although the agenda of the meeting was to discuss filming and investment prospects in Noida Film City, Shetty took the opportunity to air grievances from the film industry. “I want to talk about this hashtag that’s going on – ‘Boycott Bollywood.’

Shetty further asked Adityanath to seek Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s support to eliminate the stigma around Bollywood. “It pains me to see this stigma. Ninety-nine percent of the people here are good. So please Yogi ji take the lead and talk to our Prime Minister about removing this stigma “, he added.

The film industry has played a major role in connecting India with the world, Shetty said and called on Uttar Pradesh’s chief minister to use his influence to end the “boycott” trend. Bollywood”.

“We have to join hands and try to get rid of the ‘Boycott Bollywood’ trend and make people realize that most people in the industry are good. We don’t do drugs, we don’t harm others. “I ask you to be the person who abolishes the stigma. This industry is responsible for connecting India to the world, especially when it comes to music. You are a very big name, sir. If you talk about it, people will listen to you,” the actor said.

The BoycottBollywood hashtag started trending after actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in June 2020, which sparked discussions about the nepotistic nature of the industry and the controlling attitude of major banners. The hashtag surfaced two years later ahead of the August 11 release of superstar Aamir Khan’s “Laal Singh Chaddha” and Akshay Kumar’s “Raksha Bandhan.”

Other targets were Anurag Kashyap’s “Dobaaraa” director, Vijay Deverakonda’s star “Liger” and Ayan Mukerji’s big-budget fantasy adventure “Brahmastra: Part One Shiva.” Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s next film “Pathaan” is the latest. Shetty said it was wrong to cast the industry in a bad light because of “a rotten apple”.

“Nowadays people think Bollywood is not a good place. But we made such good movies here. I was also part of such a movie, ‘Border’, along with others,” he added. The actor said he was grateful for all the love and support shown to him by the people of Uttar Pradesh during his early years.

“Today I am what I am thanks to the people of Uttar Pradesh. When they would fill the theaters, we knew our films would turn out well everywhere. If you take the lead, a change can be made in what the people think,” Shetty said.

The meeting, held at the Taj Colaba, was also attended by Sonu Nigam, Jackky Bhagnani, Rajpal Yadav, Ravi Kishan, Ashish Singh, Tej Kiran, Chandraprakash Dwivedi and Om Raut.