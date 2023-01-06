Renowned Choreographer Ratmansky Joins NYC Ballet in August | Entertainment
NEW YORK (AP) Renowned choreographer Alexei Ratmansky won’t be going far this summer when he leaves the American Ballet Theater, he’ll just walk across the plaza from Lincoln Center to the New York City Ballet.
Ratmansky, one of the world’s leading classical choreographers, will join NYCB in August as artist-in-residence with a five-year contract, the company announced Thursday. In June, he leaves the same position at ABT after 13 years. He has created several works for NYCB over the years, including Russian Seasons, “Concerto DSCH”, Namouna” and Pictures at an Exhibition.
In an interview, NYCB artistic director Jonathan Stafford said the company was delighted to be able to cast Ratmansky, former artistic director of the Bolshoi Ballet, in a more robust role.
Stafford, who worked with Ratmansky as a dancer on Russian Seasons and Concerto DSCH, said Ratmansky brought what he called a unique approach to NYCB, particularly a sense of musicality, a broad dance vocabulary and attention to detail.
He brought layers of my own art and dance that I didn’t know I had in me, it was kind of mind blowing in a way as an artist to work with a choreographer like that, who really not only brought out the best in you but brought new things into you,” Stafford said. “He is very quick to challenge those he works with to be better. At New York City Ballet, we’re always trying to be better and we just think he’s going to fit into that so well.
In a statement, Ratmansky said the new opportunity at NYCB, performing in ABT’s plaza at the David H. Koch Theater at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, has opened a new creative door for me.
The company said Ratmansky will create at least one new work each year, with the first scheduled for the winter 2024 season as part of the company’s 75th anniversary celebrations.
The 54-year-old choreographer has created works for companies around the world and is known for his prolific talent and deeply varied repertoire.
Born in St. Petersburg, Russia to a Russian mother and a Ukrainian father, Ratmansky grew up in Kyiv, where his parents still live. He was choreographing in Moscow when the Russian invasion of Ukraine began and immediately left the country. In September, he performed Wartime Elegy at Seattle’s Pacific Northwest Ballet, dedicated to the Ukrainian people. On opening night, he unfurled and waved a Ukrainian flag during the encores.
Stafford noted that Ratmansky was truly a ballet historian and loved the history of New York City Ballet, especially the legacy of famous choreographers George Balanchine and Jerome Robbins.
Wendy Whelan, the former NYCB principal dancer and current associate artistic director, called working with Ratmansky on his ballets one of the artistic highlights of her dancing career.
Having him work regularly with the current generation of NYCB dancers is a dream come true, and I can’t wait to see what he creates with our artists,” Whelan said in a statement.
