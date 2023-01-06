‘The Daily Show’ reveals guest list and dates | Entertainment News





NEW YORK Comedy Centrals’ search for a new host of The Daily Show begins Jan. 17 with a slate of guest hosts, who will fill the seat comedian Trevor Noah relinquished last month after seven years. The three-day series of guest spots begins when Saturday Night Live alum Leslie Jones launches the premiere of the 2023 shows. On January 23, comedian Wanda Sykes takes on the hosting duties. She will hand over the office to DL Hughley, the only man named so far to host the 11 p.m. show on January 30. Former Chelsea Lately host Chelsea Handler takes the reins on February 6, before comedian Sarah Silverman begins her replacement gig series on February 13. While a few days behind the fake anchor’s desk might be enough for some hosts, Handler said doing the Daily Show looks promising. They were saying they needed guest hosts, I was like, Yeah, let’s go, I’ll do that too, she told The Last Laugh podcast. It’s a perfect job for me. It’s a great gig. Handler has pulled out of the running for CBS The Late Show, which will have a spring opening when James Corden departs. This show starts at 12:30 p.m., 90 minutes later than the start of the Daily Show. Handler said she wasn’t interested in the job. She also told The Last Laugh that women are underrepresented on late night television, which the 47-year-old New Jersey native would like to see changed. Since its debut in 1996, all three show hosts Craig Kilborn, Jon Stewart and Noah have been male. Al Franken, John Leguizamo, Hasan Minhaj, Kal Penn and Marlon Wayans will also appear on The Daily Show, although dates for their visits have not been announced, Comedy Central said. The Noahs Off the Record stand-up tour kicks off in Atlanta on January 20. New York Daily News 2023. Visit nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

