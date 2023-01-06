Opening of the Seminole Casino Hotel Brighton; New Casino, Hotel and Entertainment Complex to be Built Northwest of Lake Okeechobee | Company

BRIGHTON SEMINOLE RESERVATION, Fla., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Seminole Tribe of Florida and Seminole Gaming opened today — Thursday, January 5, 2023 — at the site of the future Seminole Casino Hotel Brighton, a brand new casino, hotel and entertainment complex to be built on the Brighton Seminole Reservation, located northwest of Lake Okeechobee. Its opening is scheduled for the end of 2024, less than two years after the start of construction.

The Seminole Casino Hotel Brighton will replace the existing Seminole Brighton Casino, which opened in 1980 and is located three miles north of the site of the future Seminole Casino Hotel Brighton. It is one of six casino resorts operated by Seminole Gaming for the Seminole Tribe of Florida.

The new Seminole Casino Hotel Brighton will feature a casino totaling almost 38,000 square feet, including space for a total of 623 slot machines and 18 tables for blackjack, baccarat and other card games in bank. Included in the totals are a smoke-free gaming area with 101 slot machines and a high-limit gaming area with 42 slot machines and four table games.

Dining options will include a 24-hour restaurant with 124 seats, a steak house with 60 seats, and a quick-service and take-out cafe offering a combination of items from a cafe bar and pizza kitchen . An indoor event space with snack bar can be configured to offer 400 seats for banquets or bingo games, or 900 seats set up as a performance hall.

A hotel with 100 rooms

The new casino complex will feature the first hotel to be built on the Brighton Seminole reserve. It will include 100 rooms spread over four floors, totaling 72,000 square feet. Rooms will include a mix of rooms with one king bed and two queen beds, plus three suites and a fitness center.

The Seminole Casino Hotel Brighton will be the fourth Seminole Gaming property with a hotel. The others are the Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee, the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, and the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood.

An amenity pool and deck adjacent to the hotel will offer a 1,500 square foot swimming pool with an integrated solar shelf, as well as a 12,500 square foot pool deck with space for 76 sun loungers, 40 chairs and two sheds.

An outdoor stage will provide a second entertainment venue at the complex that will accommodate up to 3,000 guests for concerts, comedy shows or other performances.

In a first for a Seminole casino, the new Seminole Casino Hotel Brighton will feature an 8,400 square foot 8-lane bowling alley, with 32 seats for dining or events.

A 75-acre site with parking for 1,000 vehicles

The entire Seminole Casino Hotel Brighton complex will be built on a 75-acre site which will also include a 10-acre lake and parking for over 1,000 vehicles. The new site is located at 15005 Reservation Road, approximately three miles south of the existing Seminole Brighton Casino.

The existing Brighton Seminole Casino is a major dining and entertainment destination on the Brighton Seminole Reservation, home to over 500 members of Florida’s Seminole Tribe. The casino complex also draws patrons from neighboring Okeechobee and Highland counties, as well as residential areas around Lake Okeechobee.

Tourists visiting the area for fishing and other outdoor activities are also frequent visitors to the Seminole Brighton Casino. The new casino and hotel complex is expected to increase the number of tourists to the area.

“The grand opening of the new Seminole Casino Hotel Brighton represents a major economic breakthrough for the Seminole Tribe of Florida and the entire Lake Okeechobee region,” said Marcellus Osceola Jr., Seminole Tribe Chairman. “We are excited to bring a new level of gaming, dining and entertainment to the region, and we look forward to welcoming our current and future customers.”

About the existing Seminole Brighton Casino

Seminole Brighton Casino is a 27,000 square foot casino with over 400 slot machines and eight live table games, including blackjack and three card poker, as well as high stakes bingo and Josiah, a restaurant and a full-service salon. Local entertainment is offered weekly on Friday and Saturday evenings. The casino also has space for those who prefer to play slots in a smoke-free environment. Its warm and friendly staff, state-of-the-art air conditioning system, clean atmosphere and rewarding casino promotions are a welcome alternative to big city gambling. The Seminole Brighton Casino is located just west of Lake Okeechobee on the Brighton Seminole Reservation, 17735 Reservation Road, Okeechobee, Florida, 34974. For more information, call toll-free 800-360-9875 or 863- 467-9998 or visit us online at www.seminolebrightoncasino.com Or on www.facebook.com/seminolebrightoncasino.

About Seminole Gaming

Seminole Gaming operates six casinos in Florida for the Seminole Tribe of Florida, including Seminole Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos in Tampa and Hollywood, Florida. Seminole Gaming has long been recognized for its innovation and success in the industry. They were the first Indian tribe in North America to open a high-stakes bingo hall and casino, debuting in 1979 and becoming the precursor to the Indian Gaming movement.

