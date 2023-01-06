Suniel Shetty asks UP CM Yogi to help change people’s negative perception, says boycott trend is hurting Bollywood





On Thursday, January 5, Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to to help eradicate the stigma around Bollywood. He also asked CM Yogi to do something against the #BoycottBollywood Twitter trend. During an interactive session with UP CM Yogi Adityanath who was on a two-day visit to Mumbai to discuss filming and investment prospects in Noida Film City, actor Suniel Shetty took the opportunity to lament on the impact of the boycott campaign on Bollywood. He also stressed the need to bring audiences back to theaters and change people’s perception of Bollywood/Hindi cinema that they are all doing bad things. “I would like to talk about this #BoycottBollywood hashtag. If you said anything about it, it would stop. It’s important to tell people that we’ve done a lot of good work too,” Shetty said. The 61-year-old went on to say that Bollywood has also made good films, but people have now developed a negative perception of Bollywood, which needs to be changed. There’s a rotten apple everywhere, but we can’t all be counted like that. These days people think Bollywood is a bad place, but we’ve produced good movies here. When I made Border, I was also part of one of these films. I’ve been in a lot of good movies. We need to come together and figure out how to get rid of the Boycott Bollywood hashtag. We need to find a way to suppress this trend, Shetty added. Moreover, Suniel Shetty also asked CM Yogi to discuss the anti-Bollywood campaign with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that “99% of people” in the industry are good. “Today, if I am Suniel Shetty, it is thanks to UP and the fans there. It is very likely if you take the initiative. It is important that we remove the stigma that has been imposed on us It’s a very strong feeling for me It hurts me to tell you that we have this stigma but 99% of us are not like that We don’t do drugs all day and we don’t good work. We are associated with good work. Bollywood music and our stories have connected India to the rest of the world. So, Yogi ji, if you take the initiative and talk about it with our beloved Prime Minister, it will make a significant difference,” he added. Notably, UP CM was on a two-day visit to Mumbai to promote Uttar Pradesh as “the most film-friendly state in India”. On Thursday, he concluded his journey by meeting Shetty, Subhash Ghai, Jackie Shroff, Rajkumar Santoshi, Manmohan Shetty, Jackie Bhagnani and Boney Kapoor. .@SunielVShetty Sir, hard-hitting words on the “Boycott Bollywood” trend on Twitter:

The “BoycottBollywood” hashtag should stop. Imp to indicate that we have done a good job. There may be a rotten apple. 99% of us don’t indulge in bad things. We need to change this perception.#SunielShetty pic.twitter.com/Oi16h25mJ2 Suniel Shetty FC (@SunielShetty_FC) January 5, 2023 It should be noted that the BoycottBollywood hashtag first became mainstream following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June 2020, which sparked a debate about industry nepotism and the controlling attitude of major production houses.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.opindia.com/2023/01/actor-suniel-shetty-up-cm-yogi-adityanath-to-help-stop-boycott-bollywood-campaign/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos