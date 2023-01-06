Suniel Shetty asks UP CM Yogi Adityanath to help stop the #BoycottBollywood trend: ‘We’re doing a good job, don’t do drugs’





Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met with film personalities in Mumbai on Thursday to discuss the various opportunities that Hindi filmmakers can seize while shooting films in Uttar Pradesh’s upcoming Film City. During the meeting, the actor Suniel Shetty said it’s important to bring audiences back to theaters and that they should start believing that the film industry is made up of good people doing good work. He also sought Adityanath’s help in getting rid of the anti-Bollywood sentiment that has been building up on social media with the growing #BoycottBollywood hashtag.

Shetty first explained how the Film City in UP should encourage locals to join and provide them with employment. He said: We should focus on creating actors. It is of the utmost importance to also create technical teams. So when you go, you go with a small unit and cheer on the locals. This is when the business will be a success, when the locals find jobs. The actor went on to explain that audiences don’t go to the cinema to watch movies and should be encouraged to return to cinemas. He said: Today, if we face a problem, it is not a question of cost or subsidy, but it is to do with the public. We must bring the public back to the theaters. It is very important. Suniel Shetty also spoke about the importance of working to stave off the negative sentiment that the public has towards the Hindi film industry. He said the hashtag #BoycottBollywood is alarming. He said, The Hashtag Happens, Boycott Bollywood, Yeh Ruk bhi sakta hai aapke kehne se (it can stop if you say). It is important to let people know that we are doing a good job. A rotten apple is everywhere, but just because of that, you can’t call the whole industry rotten. Today people think Bollywood is not a good place, but we made such good movies here. I was also part of one of these films, when I made Border. I’ve been in a lot of good movies. We must unite and look for how we can get rid of the Boycott Bollywood hashtag. We have to find how we can stop this trend. Suniel Shetty further asked Yogi Adityanath to speak to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about anti-Bollywood sentiment as “99% of people working in the industry are good people”. The actor said: Today, if I am Suniel Shetty, it is thanks to UP and the fans there. They packed theaters on Friday, and that’s how this movie would be known. challenge. If you take the lead, it can definitely happen. It is very important that this stigma that is on us disappears. It’s a very strong emotion for me. It hurts to say that our people are stigmatized. (it hurts me to say that there is this stigma on us) because 99% of us are not like that. Hum din bhar drugs nahi lete, hum galat kaam nahi karte (We don’t take drugs all day, we don’t do a bad job). Hum achhe kaam se jude hai (We are associated with good work). Bharat ko agar bahar ke desho se kisi ne joda hai toh woh hai humaara music (Bollywood music has connected India to the world) and our stories. So, Yogi ji, if you take the lead and talk to our dear Prime Minister, it will make a huge difference.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/suniel-shetty-asks-up-cm-yogi-adityanath-to-help-stop-boycottbollywood-trend-8363897/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos