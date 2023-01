Happy Birthday Diljit Dosanjh: Watch funny videos of Punjabi singer-actor | Bollywood

Diljit Dosanjh celebrated his 39th birthday on January 6. The Punjabi singer, who gave hits like Lover and Vibe, and showcased his acting skills in Bollywood films like Udta Punjab, Soorma and Good Newwz, is also known for his humor. Diljit often shares hilarious videos on Instagram, where he sometimes gives insight into his cooking or dancing sessions, or just documents his life in the funniest way. On his birthday, here’s a look at some of the funny videos Diljit Dosanjh has shared over the past few years. Read also : Diljit Dosanjh Confused After Kartik Aaryan Explains Roles of Intimacy Coordinators When Diljit Dosajh was doing yoga on the beach We’re not sure what yoga asanas he does in the pictures and videos he shared of himself, but the singer-actor has surely entertained his fans with his workout post. In a January 2022 video, he pulled off all sorts of unusual poses as he attempted to do yoga while sitting in a garden. Diljit then moved to the beach, where he appeared to be meditating. When Diljit Dosanjh gave a house tour in his own style In April last year, Diljit gave fans a tour of his messy house, which he started with the kitchen which featured an almost broken door. He also shared glimpses of his living room and other parts of the house with stacked furniture, overflowing suitcases and more clutter. He wrote in his caption, “Architectural Digest India, we love your episodes. But watch sada (AD-MD – Architectural Digest Marzi da).” In the comments section of Diljit’s video, actor Ayushmann Khurrana dropped laughing emojis. When Diljit Dosajh did bhangra to Kishore Kumar’s song In May 2022, Diljit shared a video of himself sunbathing and stepping outside to breathe in the fresh air. While strolling through a lush garden near a beach, Diljit spotted a couple and snapped some photos. As he performed bhangra poses and moved around the scenic garden, sometimes hiding behind bushes, the song Yeh Jo Mohabbat Hai by Kishore Kumar played in the background. Last year, Diljit also shared a video on Instagram in which he was seen channeling his inner salesman. In the now-deleted video, which was shot inside a store, Diljit, the salesperson, was seen unfolding a shawl and saying: This item has just arrived from Kashmir. It’s pure pashmina. It will keep you warm in winter. You must use it, at least once. The Nirma laundry song, playing in the background. Diljit was last seen in the Netflix film Jogi, which explores the life of the Sikh community in Delhi after the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Last year, Diljit was also seen in the Punjabi film Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne directed by Amarjit Singh. It also featured Sargun Mehta and Sohail Ahmed among others.

