‘Stranger Things’ actor Noah Schnapp comes out as gay in TikTok video





Noah Schnapp has come out to his fans and followers. The Stranger Things star posted a video on his ICT Tac on January 5, writing that he looks more like his character Will Byers than he thought. He then shared in the clip that he had come out as gay to his friends and family. When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was we know it, Schnapp wrote on the video. The video shows the actor lip-syncing to a popular audio trend in which people share life events and situations that have never been worse. You know it’s never been so bad. It has never been so serious. Frankly, it would never be this serious, the audio said. Schnapp captioned his video I guess I look more like Will than I thought. Fans of the hit Netflix series have speculated that Will is a closeted gay character in love with his best friend Mike Wheeler, played by Finn Wolfhard. Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler and Noah Schnapp as Will Byers in “Stranger Things.” netflix Will’s sexuality became even more of a discussion after the fourth season of Stranger Things. In March, Schnapp told Variety that the sexuality of his characters depended on audience interpretation. However, he later clarified his response in another interview with the magazine by saying Will was 100% gay and in love with Mike. I mean, it’s pretty clear this season that Will has feelings for Mike, he said. They intentionally pulled that out in recent seasons. Even in the first season, they hinted at that and slowly, slowly developed that story. Now it’s 100% clear that he’s gay and loves Mike, Schnapp added. Although Will never labels his sexuality or says he’s gay, the character revealed his feelings for Will during an intimate conversation where he shares the reason Eleven, played by Millie Bobby Brown, loves Mike. I love playing with Will. This scene was really important to him because it really reinforced this truth, that he loves his best friend and doesn’t know how to tell him, the actor said. In a later scene, Will has a emotional moment where his brother Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) tells him he will always support him.

