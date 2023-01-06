Jeremy Renner crash update: Police seize Snowcat that ran over Marvel star to rule out mechanical failure





Jeremy Renner in critical but stable condition after weather-related crash Get our free weekly email for all the latest film news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Receive our free The Life Cinematic email Actor Jeremy Renner underwent two surgeries in a Nevada hospital after being seriously injured in a tragic snowplow accident. the Injured locker The star is conscious, stable and talking and has reportedly undergone surgery as part of her long road to recovery. We can confirm that Jeremy suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and underwent surgery today (January 2), the Renners family said in their initial statement. He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition. At a press conference on Tuesday, Jan. 3, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam described how a family member was driving Renner’s car when it got stuck in the snow. He went to get his PistenBully or SnowCat, extremely bulky snow removal equipment to propel his vehicle forward, Balaam said. After moving the vehicle from the blocked spot, Mr. Renner got out of the PistenBully to speak to a family member and he started driving. He attempted to try to get into the driver’s seat of the PistenBully, which is when he was knocked down by the PistenBully. The plow accidentally rolled over one of the actors’ legs, despite a wide array of safety devices, resulting in significant blood loss, a neighbor said. In his first post since the accident, Renner shared a selfie from his hospital bed with the caption: Thank you all for your kind words. I am [sic] too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all. Renner, 51, has received an outpouring of support from his fans and Marvel co-stars, including Chris Hemsworth, Taika Waititi and Chris Pratt. Key points Show last update



1672907322 Jeremy Renner has been revealed to be helping a motorist stuck on the side of a mountain when the snowplow, a Snowcat, accidentally rolled over his leg on New Years Day. Peony HirwaniJanuary 5, 2023 8:28 a.m. 1672905528 Did Jeremy Renner’s neighbor save his life? According to initial reports, it was Renner’s neighbor who saved his life following his accident. After the snow plow rolled over the actors’ legs, a doctor who lived near Renner allegedly put a tourniquet (a device that applies pressure and stops the flow of blood) to Renner’s legs to keep them in place. place until the paramedics arrive. However, at a press conference on Tuesday January 3, Sheriff Darin Balaam appeared to debunk the information. Balaam said there were no doctors on the scene but neighbors immediately rushed to his aid with towels. Peony HirwaniJanuary 5, 2023 7:58 a.m. 1672903659 Renner was conscious when responders arrived Immediately after being nearly fatally crushed by the Snowcat, Renner was apparently still conscious. Peony HirwaniJanuary 5, 2023 7:27 a.m. 1672901501 Jeremy Renner posted several snow-related social media posts this winter The actor has already shown himself using the Snowcat, the snowplow that caused his injury, in images on social networks. He also spoke about the extreme cold in the United States this winter, writing on Twitter on December 12: Lake Tahoe snowfall is no #Winter Wonderland joke. His caption accompanied a photo of a car buried under several feet of snow. Peony HirwaniJanuary 5, 2023 6:51 a.m. 1672899533 The vehicle that ran over Renner weighs more than three cars The vehicle that knocked Renner down was said to have been a Pistenbully, an extremely large piece of equipment weighing at least 6500 kg. The average car weighs almost 2000 kg, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency. Peony HirwaniJanuary 5, 2023 6:18 a.m. 1672895933 Will Renner be able to walk? Initial reports following the incident said the actor had lost a large amount of blood from his leg after the snow plow knocked him down. Although the extent and impact of his injuries are unknown at this time, it has been shared that the actor suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries in the crash. At present, he has undergone two surgeries to treat the serious injuries sustained in the accident. Peony HirwaniJanuary 5, 2023 5:18 a.m. 1672892232 Details of Jeremy Renners snow plow accident revealed in 911 call Jeremy Renner was reported to have been completely crushed after a snow plow knocked him down this week. According to a 911 recording obtained by TMZthe Marvel star was heard screaming in the background of the call as he had extreme difficulty breathing due to his chest collapsing and his upper torso being crushed. Peony HirwaniJanuary 5, 2023 4:17 a.m. 1672888556 Everything we know so far There have been many updates since the Renners snowplow accident on New Years Day. The Independent has put together a one-sheet explainer of everything we know so far, which you can read here. Tom MurrayJanuary 5, 2023 3:15 a.m. 1672884656 A reminder of what the Renners family said It’s been a few days now since Jeremy Renner was hospitalized after being knocked down by his snow plow. In their first and only statement to date, the Renners family wrote on January 2: We can confirm that Jeremy suffered blunt force trauma to his chest and orthopedic injuries and underwent surgery today. He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition. Jeremys family would like to express their gratitude to the amazing doctors and nurses caring for him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve, and the Carano and Murdock families. They are also extremely overwhelmed and appreciate the outpouring of love and support from her fans. Tom MurrayJanuary 5, 2023 2:10 a.m. 1672880936 John Legere Wishes Renner Luck From One Superhero To The Next Former T-Mobile CEO John Legere somewhat confusedly shared his best wishes for Renner from one superhero to the next. The tech mogul has often compared himself to Batman during his career, portraying competitors like AT&T and Verizon as his villains. Renner, meanwhile, plays a true Marvels superhero Hawkeye. Tom MurrayJanuary 5, 2023 1:08 a.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/films/news/jeremy-renner-snowcat-plow-accident-latest-b2256346.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos