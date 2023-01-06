Super Nintendo World presale crashes Universal Studios site





An unexpected crash at Universal Studios Hollywood’s website has put a damper on the theme park’s plans to welcome annual pass holders to secure a reservation to visit the theme park’s new Super Nintendo World. Reservations were to be open to Universal’s annual passholders to book before the new theme park officially opens on Feb. 17. But while many theme park fans waited to secure their reservation, they found they were unable to make it onto the virtual waiting list. The park is hosting a soft opening for the sprawling new land themed around the eponymous video game company and its most famous characters. While the general public can visit the new section of the park on February 17, pass holders will have more time to visit from January 29 to February 11. Taylor Swift Fans Crash Ticketmaster; West Coast presale delayed

Reservations were supposed to be available on Thursday, but a “network outage” brought down the reservation system. The theme park posted a social media update on Thursday afternoon, apologizing for the crash and promising more information would be available by noon Friday. The theme park thanked fans for their patience and apologized for the inconvenience. At this time it is unclear if anyone was able to secure a booking before the site crashed. Super Nintendo World is the latest expansion from Universal Studios Hollywood. Guests will enter the Nintendo-themed world via a Warp Pipe, made famous by the Mario franchise, and find themselves inside Bowsers Castle. A new augmented reality ride called Mario Kart: Bowsers Challenge, will be the crown jewel of the expanded park property. The interactive attraction will place four-seater passengers in vehicles from the classic Mario Kart video game series. It will feature projections and famous landscapes streamed through a pair of augmented reality goggles while taking runners through the courses of the beloved series.



