Unraveling the Curse of Bollywood Content

I came across a very interesting thread on Twitter which attempted to extol the commendable traits of Abhishek Sharma’s recent failure, Ram Setu, starring apart from former Akshay Kumar, the outstanding actor of Telugu cinema, Satyadev. And Jacqueline Fernandez was arm candy, as usual. The original tweet complained that the movie didn’t do well despite being a proud tale of Hinduism. It was an ironic stench directed at recent boycott calls singularly targeting all Bollywood products. The tweeter sarcastically attempted to discuss the movement being so pervasive that it doesn’t even spare nationalist films, proudly displaying Hindu iconography or devoid of rabid defamation aimed at culture, beliefs and traditions. Hindus.

However, following the thread carefully would reveal the true reason for the film’s failure and put the tweeter’s original claims to rest. Technically flawed and not exactly grand cinema, it was the flabby script and poor execution that failed to impress audiences. Satyadev was the only saving grace, those who watched the work said. A remark summed up the Indian public’s mood towards Bollywood’s commercial chart.

With two percent of people (from the entire tribe of moviegoers in India who watch Hindi cinema) involved in boycotting Bollywood calls in an urban chatroom, the film industry can’t really blame that percentage for being the real hand behind alienation. It’s high time filmmakers in small town Maharashtra realize that it’s poor content generation that’s bogging them down.

The masses now have a severe disconnect from jaded stars, lackluster scripts, the glorification of drugs, sex and nudity, horrific performances, nepotistic outlooks, talentless clubs and coteries and degraded music. If devolution had been the hallmark of Bollywood for quite a while, what they routinely produce now looks like an old whipped horse. Why would a smart person even want to ride this!

If Indian moviegoers boycotted Hindi cinema with passion (in 2022, no production could break even except the super hits The Kashmir Files and Drishyam 2), what drove them to do so after decades of loyal patronage? No matter how much industry biggies decry the growing intolerance and aversion to artistic license, can trade pundits deny that numbers have dwindled due to the degenerative issues that directors, storytellers and producers have invented for years!

Ironically though, while the Hindi film industry sulks that its work is not appreciated enough and faces resistance, the powers that be are not yet in the mood to question what brought them to junction of repeated failures. On the contrary, what has driven the grassroots movement to shun Bollywood is causing the industry to crawl.

Urban audiences, for entertainment, no longer have to rely on the sub-standard tariffs of the Hindi film industry, thanks to the brilliant craft created for the OTT platforms. Sleeper hits such as Jaadugar (starring Jitendra Kumar) and heartwarming series like Panchayat, Gullak, Ghar Waapsi and the brave Avrodh: The Seige Within proved that you don’t need Khans, Kapoors and Bhatts to deliver a hit. In fact, smaller productions have dared to scratch the surface of a variety of topics, given room for better actors, and tackled important and relevant issues more wisely than Bollywood writers ever did. The details and the seriousness put into some small films and series have allowed the public to praise them on several occasions. The residual value is one of the primary forces that worked to consolidate this link. Even if sensitive subjects were mentioned, there was objectivity in saying them. This balance in storytelling ensured warm applause from those who swallowed these works and openly endorsed them. Plus, the freshness of the stories, scripts, faces, music, and the very feeling of “we’ve been there” or “this could be us” worked. Now, when was the last time you said that to yourself while watching a commercial Hindi film from the Bollywood stable?

Independent filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, who not only courted success with The Kashmir Files in 2022 (his Buddha in a Traffic Jam and The Tashkent Files were sleeper hits), but also suffered the brunt of vehement attacks to silence his quest to project the naked truth about the 1990 Genocide and Exodus of Hindus from Kashmir is of the opinion, “No film made to date on this subject has dared to project the reality of Kashmir. While some whitewashed facts, some twisted them even as the world was fed lies about what happened. It was classic Bollywood and its great directors who were busy flattering the Islamists to boil the propaganda cauldron. The criticism the film faced was not only misplaced, but it also exposed the insecurity felt by the entire industry in being exposed for their imposter. The film was boycotted by famous Bollywood people for obvious reasons but audiences roared about it because they bonded with it. It became a mirror that they won to show the world after many struggles of what Kashmiri Hindus were facing and how the political powers repeatedly let them down.

Relevance criteria have played a significant role in how the masses have dismissed Bollywood films. For example, Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. While the creators could have banked on the very urban storyline to catch the public’s attention at the plex, the backlash explained that people were fed up with the normalization of drugs, depression, and illicit relationships between young people at through such dramas. Also, the jaded storylines, lack of context, repetitive subject matter, and unnecessary nudity. Perhaps that’s why Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies (to be released in 2023), which features a drum set of famous kids including Khushi Kapoor and Suhana Khan, has already received criticism for being completely un-Indian. and false, even though netizens have pointed out how such flaky films stage false narratives among impressionable youngsters. Obviously, the thread of reality is drying up in big, bad Bollywood.

Comparisons with other Indian cinemas

Even though Hindi cinema has regularly picked up scripts from southern film industries, they have not evolved as they did. Let me explain. It is not that the Malayalam or Tamil film industries do not serve false or distorted narratives or that their films are completely devoid of propaganda. Definitely not! But, the filmmakers working there cleverly dress up their anti-Hindu rant with some fascinating technicalities. In fact, they have always done so with such artistic prowess that the general masses could almost never grasp the subliminal messages. This has been happening for years, and it continues to this day. The rabid communist agendas peddled by Malayalam cinema are evident and entrenched. Anti-Brahmanic threads running through Tamil cinema are a constant. For example, the recently successful Suzhal The Vortex is a series focused on exemplary cinematic brilliance with some vilifications against native Hindu traditions and rituals performed during the Mayana Kollai festival in the villages of Tamil Nadu. But any movie buff would be willing to sift through the generous dose of venom and focus on the cinematography, story, acting, and general atmosphere.

Filmmakers such as Vetrimaran, Girish Karnad, etc., have always mixed their work with extreme anti-Brahmin and Hindu mockery, so their cinema suppliers are bound to view Hindu society as caste and discriminatory without exploring causality . Mani Rathnam’s left eye did the same, while his wife Suhasini ensured that the imbalance was maintained in her award-winning works like Indira. When Indian audiences applauded Nayakan as a defining moment in the journey of Tamil cinema due to the flair with which the life story of a moron was presented, I doubt anyone complained that it was of the abject glorification of crime and criminals. Likewise, when Kamal Haasan’s Anbe Shivam served extremely communist dialogue to his audience, they focused on the beautifully stitched narrative, however unhinged, and had the director and actor laughing in the bank.

So the crux of the matter is, for a large part of the public, the finesse of the work matters. Because the minds of the masses have not yet been trained to understand how filmmakers play with them. Yes, as soft powers, cinema holds a firm grip on the conscience, but often, when wrapped well, the toxicity is cleverly disguised. Bollywood has yet to learn this trick which involves class and high aesthetics, which has the effect of deceiving the general public. The most they can do is titillate with trophy tropes clad in designer bikinis, amp up vapid gay love scenes to generate hype, sexualize the synthetic abs of an almost sixty-year-old “star” , to justify terrorism and narcotics, to serve up bawdy, crude humor and call it witty, stuff article numbers to bolster barely there scripts or hope to break the box office spell with nonsense deplorables like Cirkus that no one even bothers to count now!