The Daily Explains: Evanston’s redistricting process

Evanstons’ redistricting committee began seeking input on how to change the city’s ward lines in May. He plans to submit potential maps to the city council after the municipal elections in April.

Evanston City Council is in the process of redesigning the city’s nine wards to ensure that each contains approximately the same number of residents.

The council began redistricting in May when he formed a four-person committee to speak with community members and review potential limitations. The committee will finish talking with residents in each ward by the end of January and aims to present potential maps to city council after this year’s municipal elections in April, according to Ald. Jonathan Nieuwsma (4th), chairman of the redistricting committee.

The other committee members are Ald. Melissa Wynne (3rd), Bobby Burns (5th) and Devon Reid (8th).

Once City Council discusses and approves a map, the new district boundaries will go into effect for the 2025 municipal elections.

Why did the city council decide to carry out a redistricting?

The city council last redrew ward boundaries in 2003. But between the 2000 and 2020 censuses, Evanston’s wards have shown uneven population growth.

Due to the “one person, one vote” principle established by the federal courts, the council must equalize the populations of the wards so that each resident’s vote for their council member counts equally.

According to the 2020 census, the average Evanston neighborhood has a population of 8,769. But Evanston’s 3rd Ward is significantly larger, with 9,691 residents, while the 9th is smaller, with 7,920 residents.

This means that the difference between the largest and smallest neighborhoods in Evanston exceeds the maximum allowed by Mahan v. Howell of the United States Supreme Court in 1973.

What are the main considerations of the city council?

The main priority of the redistricting committee is to equalize the populations of each district. It also aims to alter the current boundaries as little as possible to preserve neighborhoods and other “communities of interest”.

In addition, the committee will ensure that Evanston’s three majority minority neighborhoods – 2nd, 5th and 8th — continue to represent a majority of people of color. This consideration prevents minority votes from being diluted in too many quarters.

It will also attempt to maximize the number of neighborhoods that represent downtown Evanston due to its economic importance.

Committee members also discussed avoiding new lines that favor their re-elections. Wynne said at the June committee meeting that she wanted to make sure the new limits don’t advantage or disadvantage serving board members. Meanwhile, Nieuwsma accepted that principle but told the Daily that board members will inevitably consider incumbent advantage when redistricting in practice.

How might redistricting affect me?

For residents living near ward boundaries, redistricting may change the council member who represents them on city council beginning in 2025. Affected residents will vote in their new wards in this election.

The ward redistribution process will not change other administrative areas in Evanston, such as school district boundaries or tax increase funding districts.

How can I get involved in the redistricting process?

The redistricting committee will hold two other meetings specific to each district: one for the 1st and 3rd districts on January 10 and another for the 5th district on January 26. At each meeting, the committee invites input from community members in these neighborhoods, then discusses potential changes to service lines. Meetings specific to all the other districts have already taken place.

All residents will also be able to comment at city council meetings before the map is approved, once the proposed boundaries are presented later this year.

