Actor Benedict Cumberbatch to account for his family’s slave past? —MercoPress





Actor Benedict Cumberbatch to account for his family’s slave past? Thursday, January 5, 2023 – 10:07 UTC

More families will be targeted and brought before international courts, the Commission has warned British actor Benedict Cumberbatch could be called to account for his family’s slavery ties to a sugarcane plantation in Barbados, it has been reported. The former Caribbean colony transformed into an independent republic in 2021 plans to sue the descendants of cotton and sugar cane plantation owners, including Cumberbatch. The Barbados National Reparations Task Force seeks redress after the inhumane affairs of the Cumberbatches ancestors in the 18th century. “All descendants of white plantation owners who benefited from the slave trade should be asked to pay reparations, including the Cumberbatch family,” David Denny, secretary general of the Caribbean Peace and Integration Movement, told The Telegraph. David Comissiong, vice-president of the National Reparations Commission, assured that what is requested is that the descendants of slave-owning families pay damages. “It’s in the early stages. We’ve just started. A lot of that story has just come to light,” he said. Cumberbatch’s seventh great-grandfather bought the Cleland plantation in northern Barbados in 1728, which had up to 250 slaves. When slavery was abolished in 1833, the British government borrowed money and paid compensation to slave owners who, with the profits from the plantation, created a fortune that would have been inherited by the later Cumberbatches. The actor has never kept his past a secret and even starred in two films dealing with the issue. In a 2014 interview, he admitted his mother suggested he change his last name to avoid being tied to his family’s past. In 2018 he also told the Telegraph that “we have our past, you don’t have to look far to see the past of slave owners. We were part of the whole sugar industry. According to the Daily Mail, the Cumberbatch family received £6,000 (about US$1 million today) from the British government after slavery was abolished. At the end of 2021, Barbados became independent from the monarchy in the United Kingdom by becoming a republic, making Sandra Mason the president. The event was attended by the current King Charles III and singer Rihanna, who was born on the Caribbean island. Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley also chairs the Caribbean Regional Committee on Slavery Reparations. They have since started a search for the descendants of slave owners to repair the damage, starting with politician Richard Drax, and announced that more families would be targeted. Denny also told the Telegraph that the repair funds should “be used to turn the local clinic into a hospital, support local schools and improve infrastructure and housing”. The Barbados government is already after British Conservative MP Richard Drax over his family’s ancestral property, which it wants to turn into a monument to slavery. Last month, the Commissiong made it clear that if they failed to convince families like the Draxes and Cumberbatches to pay reparations voluntarily, it would seek a judgment from an international arbitration tribunal to force them . Even the British Royal Family will be targeted with claims for reparations, Comissiong warned, while acknowledging that it would have been impossible to pursue such claims if Barbados was still part of the British Commonwealth.

