Suniel Shetty seeks help from Yogi Adityanath





Apparently, the current “Boycott Bollywood” trend, especially via social media, seems to be working. Bollywood’s top actor Suniel Shetty has asked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to save the industry. He asked the highly respected UP CM to get rid of this trend. At a hotel in Mumbai, Adityanath met film personalities, including Sunil Shetty. The other participants were Subhash Ghai, Jackie Shroff, Rajkumar Santoshi, Manmohan Shetty, Boney Kapoor, Sonu Nigam, Jackky Bhagnani, Rajpal Yadav, Ravi Kishan, Ashish Singh, Tej Kiran, Chandraprakash Dwivedi and Om Raut. They caught up with Yogi during his two-day visit to Mumbai to discuss filming and investment prospects at Noida Film City. During the discussion, Shetty took up the cause of Bollywood. According to reports, he said the UP CM “Boycott Bollywood” trend could stop if he said anything about it. He further urged the CM to seek Prime Minister Modi’s support to remove the stigma around Bollywood. Claiming that 99% of people in Bollywood are good, he asked Yogi to step forward and talk to the Prime Minister about removing this stigma. “We have to make people understand that most people in the industry are good. We don’t take drugs, we don’t harm others..I ask you to be the person who will break down the stigma….you are a very big name sir. If you talk about it, people will listen to you,” the actor told Yogi while stressing that the film industry has played a major role in connecting India with the world. Shetty argued that it was wrong to label the whole industry in a bad light because of “a rotten apple”. The Boycott Bollywood hashtag rose to prominence following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June 2020. His fans and fellow moviegoers were appalled by this shocking and unexpected news. They criticized the nepotistic nature of the industry and the guarding attitude of the big banners. Many have blamed certain Bollywood stars for her death. Drugs in the film industry have also been criticized. Another reason for the ‘Boycott Bollywood’ trend is the anti-Hindu bias in movies. Bollywood seems to be in the grip of the leftist-liberal-Islamist mafia. Recently, ahead of the August 11 release of superstar Aamir Khan’s “Laal Singh Chaddha” and Akshay Kumar’s “Raksha Bandhan”, the trend has largely started again. Both films fell flat at the box office. Anurag Kashyap directed “Dobaaraa”, Vijay Deverakonda-starring “Liger”, and Ayan Mukerji’s big-budget fantasy adventure “Brahmastra: Part One Shiva” also faced backlash. Liger and Dobaaraa did not do well in theaters. Bollywood analysts agree that the Boycott Bollywood trend is the cause of the failure of these films. Om Raut’s Ramayan film has also been criticized for not portraying the main characters as they are perceived. Following which he had to delay the release of the film for six months to make changes. The latest target is Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film ‘Pathaan’ which got negative publicity due to the objectionable video song ‘Beshram rang’ featuring Deepika Padukone and Khan. Shah Rukh Khan’s whitewashing of Islamic terror via “My Name is Khan” was not well received by thoughtful audiences. If Bollywood doesn’t change its old ways, Boycott Bollywood could disrupt the industry.

