“You must ‘eliminate’ the Boycott Bollywood trend”: Suniel Shetty’s unusual request to CM Yogi





Suniel Shetty was among the Bollywood personalities who interacted with CM Yogi Adityanath in Mumbai. The actor makes an unusual request to Uttar Pradesh CM. CM Yogi met some B-town celebrities Touting Uttar Pradesh as a film-friendly state, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday invited prominent members of the entertainment industry to explore his state as a film destination. Boney Kapoor, Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher, Suniel Shetty and Madhur Bhandarkar were among those present at the event. Interacting with Bollywood members in Mumbai, the Chief Minister said: “We have appointed two of your film fraternity members as MPs and we know the issues you are facing and what needs to be done. Cinema plays a crucial role in uniting society and preserving the unity and sovereignty of the country. Suniel Shetty’s unusual request After the session, Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanathat at the Taj Hotel in Mumbai. The actor talked about the film prospects of the upcoming film city project in Uttar Pradesh. The 61-year-old also spoke about anti-Bollywood trends on social media and how far his word will go. He said the industry is good and they don’t do drugs or do bad work. “This hashtag needs to be removed. It is important to let people know that we are doing a good job. A rotten apple is everywhere, but just because of that, you can’t call the whole industry rotten. Today people think Bollywood is not a good place, but we made such good movies here. “I was part of one of those movies too when I made Border. I was part of a lot of good movies. We have to come together and look for how we can get rid of the Boycott Bollywood hashtag. We have to find how we can stop this trend. The actor also opened up about how good the industry has been doing for years. “Today, if I am Suniel Shetty, it is thanks to UP and the fans there. If you take the lead, it can definitely happen. It is very important that this stigma that is on us goes away. C It’s a very strong emotion for me.” “It hurts when I say there’s this stigma on us because 99% of us aren’t like that. We’re not doing drugs all day, we’re not doing bad jobs. We’re associated with good work. Bollywood music has connected India to the world and to our stories. So, Yogi ji, if you take the lead and speak to our dear Prime Minister, it will make a huge difference, he said. he adds. Suniel Shetty’s comment comes as Bollywood films routinely face boycott calls on social media. Recently, such a trend was seen when the song “Besharam Rang” from Shah Rukh Khan’s movie Pathaan was released. Thousands of people on social media have called for a boycott of the film as the song shows actress Deepika Padukone dancing in a saffron bikini in what many believe is a “disrespect” to the Hindu community.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://metrosaga.com/you-must-eliminate-boycott-bollywood-trend-suniel-shettys-unusual-request-to-cm-yogi/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos