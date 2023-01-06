



Hugh Jackmans Wolverine is one of the lasting legacies of the original X-Men films. Image : Fox The legacy of original series of X-Men movies is very complicated. They were r released even before Sam Raimis Spider Man, and the current boom in superhero success can easily be traced back to them. Even some stars, like Patrick Stewart, are always resuming their roles in new movies. But hovering above it all is director Bryan Singer, whoin recent years was accused by several men of sexual misconduct. Singer has denied these claims. Arguably the greatest legacy, however, is Hugh Jackman. The singer chose the then unknown actor as the most important and popular character, Wolverine, and he not only became an instant star, he remained faithful to the role for decades. He will even resume it in 2024 Dead Pool 3. Now though, Jackman has touched on one aspect of the Singer controversyand although the statements are not particularly Wellthat he addressed them, and with such consideration, is commendable. Addressing the Guardian about his latest film, The sonJackman was asked if he had witnessed any of the Toxic behavior of singers on set. This is how he replied, with t Guardian ratings of delivery: It was my first film in America, you have to understand; everything was so new to me, said the actor. I think it’s fair to say that He pauses. There are stories, you know, I think there are ways of being on set that wouldn’t happen now. And I think things have changed for the better. He then added that there was much less tolerance for disrespect, marginalization, bullying, any oppressive behavior. There’s now zero tolerance for that and people will speak up, and I think that’s great. Jackman here seems to be saying 2000’s Hugh Jackman, an actor who had done next to nothing, wasn’t quite sure how or if he should approach these stories. Which is obviously not a good excuse, but it makes sense. Year 2023 Hugh Jackman has considerably more attraction, influence and experience. It also speaks to the power dynamic woven through all of Singer’s accusations. h he used his influence to manipulate those around him. Taking a step back, Jackman had some positives to say about the films and the experience beyond the director. When asked if any of the allegations against Singer tainted his legacy, he responded as follows. You know, it’s a really, really complicated question, Jackman said. There’s a lot at stake there. x-men was the turning point, I believe, in terms of comic book movies and I think that’s something to be proud of. And there are certainly questions to be asked and I think they should be. But I guess I don’t know how to elegantly answer that. I think it’s complex and finally I look back with pride on what we achieved and what momentum it started. G/O Media may receive a commission Jackman goes reprise his role as Wolverine in Dead Pool 3which is scheduled for release on November 8, 2024. Want more io9 news? Find out when to wait for the last wonder, star warsand star trek versions, what’s next for the DC Universe in Film and TVand everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

