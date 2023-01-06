Jeremy Renner accident update: Actor bruised and groggy in new video from intensive care





Hollywood actor Jeremy Renner definitely looks worse after being run over by a snowplow on New Years Day. The Hawkeye star is in intensive care after the devastating Lake Tahoe accident left him with significant injuries. WATCH VIDEO ABOVE: Jeremy Renner bruised and groggy in intensive care after accident For more celebrity news and videos, check out Celebrity >> In a new video posted to Instagram, Renner gets a head massage from his sister as his mother looks on. A not-so-great ICU day turned into an amazing spa day with my sister and mom. Thank you very much, he captioned the video. In the video, Renner is wearing a beanie and has a badly bruised face. Jeremy Renner looks bruised and groggy in intensive care after a snow plow accident. Credit: Instagram/Jérémy Renner His eyes are half-closed and he appears to be sedated as he insults his words. ICU spa time to lift my spirits, read text on video. Thank you mom, thank you sister, thank you all for your love. On Tuesday, he posted a photo from his hospital bed thanking fans for their kind words. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all, he wrote. Marvel star Jeremy Renner has shared a harrowing update on his condition from inside the intensive care unit as he recovers from a horrific snow removal accident. Credit: Instagram / @jeremyrenner Renner was helping a family member’s car out of the snow and had gotten out of his seven-ton plow to talk to the other person when the vehicle began to roll, overturning him. An emergency call obtained by TMZ indicated that the right side of his chest had collapsed and his upper torso was crushed. Log notes from the call included detail that Renner was moaning and suffering from bleeding from his head. Renner was airlifted to hospital from the crash site. He has since had two surgeries on his leg, which required the insertion of metal pins. Jeremy Renner in the snow. Credit: Instagram/Jérémy Renner It was previously reported by TMZ that the safety features of the German-made Renners Kassbohrer snow cat failed. Renner, best known for The Hurt Locker, Thor, The Avengers and The Town alongside his current series Hawkeye, has received an outpouring of support from around the world. Get well buddy. Send love your way! Marvel co-star Chris Hemsworth wrote on his latest Instagram photo. Added Chris Pratt: Continued prayers your brutalha way. Jeremy Renner is in critical but stable condition after being injured while clearing snow. (AP PHOTO) Credit: PA Lots of love to you, buddy, wrote American talk show host Jimmy Fallon. Chris Evans added: Hard as nails. I love you buddy. For more engaging celebrity content, visit 7Life at Facebook. Play video Jeremy Renner in critical but stable condition Jeremy Renner in critical but stable condition Toni Collette’s emotional post sparks a flood of love Adele makes a big health announcement

