Sonu Nigam Reacts To Boycott Bollywood Trend And Refuses To Comment On SRK’s Pathaan Controversy

By Pankaj Upadhyaya: Sonu Nigam and Suniel Shetty were among Bollywood personalities who interacted with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Mumbai on January 5. After the meeting, Sonu Nigam told Aaj Tak about Boycott Bollywood trend and said everyone should keep their heads down. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister is on a two-day visit to Mumbai to promote Uttar Pradesh as ‘the most film-friendly state in India’. Apart from Suniel and Sonu, other celebrities including Ravi Kishan, Jackie Bhagnaani, Jackie Shroff, Rajpal Yadav, Boney Kapoor and Subash Ghai among others attended the meeting. ON BOYCOTT BOLLYWOOD Reacting to the Boycott Bollywood trend, Sonu Nigam said, “Mai tucche logo ko apni baate kyu batau (Why should I talk to people who don’t matter). Why should I talk to people who won’t understand not what I have to say. Everyone should keep their heads down and move on – artists like people on social media.” SONU REFUSED TO COMMENT ON PATHAAN ROW The first song, Besharam Rang, from one of the most anticipated movies of 2023, Pathaan, dropped recently. While fans enjoyed Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s searing chemistry, it also caused the film some trouble with Madhya Pradesh Minister Dr. Narottam Mishra. The minister fumed over the use of saffron costumes in the film. He also said the film contained objectionable scenes and threatened to ban Pathaan in Madhya Pradesh if those shots were not replaced. When Sonu Nigam was asked to comment on it by Aaj Tak, he turned away and chose to ignore the response. ON THE CHANGING FILM INDUSTRY When asked if he thinks Uttar Pradesh will take over the film industry, Sonu Nigam said, “We have seen a lot of changes in Uttar Pradesh over the years. My family also belongs to UP, so keep hearing their news first hand. There has been a lot of security and peace there. People have started to understand. There are now talks about opening a film industry there, which is very good. Mumbai is everyone’s mother. People start learning from here, they struggle here. I learned to work hard here. We learn the work culture in Mumbai. If a film city opens at UP, it will not affect Maharashtra. UP CM Yogi Adityanath heard the concerns raised by Bollywood industry members during the meeting. He also encouraged members to tour UP. Posted on: January 6, 2023

