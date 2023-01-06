“Bollywood and Ranbir Kapoor helped me ‘evolve’ as an actor”: Rashmika Mandanna





Rashmika Mandanna spoke about her experience working with Ranbir Kapoor in their upcoming film Animal. She praised her co-star Ranbir and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Rashmika in Bollywood After proving her talent in the southern belt, actress Rashmika Mandanna has also become a household name in the Hindi film industry. After making her debut with OTT release Goodbye, the Puspa actress is set to star in two upcoming Bollywood films, titled Mission Majnu and Animal. While Mission Majnu will be released on Netflix, Rashmika will make its first theatrical release in Hindi with Ranbir Kapoor starring Animal. Speaking of Animal, Rashmika Mandanna opened up about her experience working with Ranbir Kapoor and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga in the film. Rashmika’s thoughts on “Animal”, the movie Speaking about her big screen debut with Animal, Rashmika told Bollywood Bubble: For me, I think what happens after shooting a Bollywood movie is that it made me realize a few things As an actor. It helped me evolve and I think my film choices are going to be different. I think the way I’m going to play (in Animal) is going to be different. Because it’s all the influence of my close collaboration with Sandeep sir, RK and Anil sir in fact. The 26-year-old added, I tell you I’m so excited about Animal and how. Like, I’m having a blast. It’s amazing how when you’re really excited about something, it comes out in your work. And, you’re constantly thinking about filming and thinking about different ways to do a scene. Concluding her take, the actress said: It’s something I learned in Animal. Like, there can never be just one way to show sadness. There are four, five, six and seven ways to show sadness. So you try all of that. And what’s best for your bucket is what you choose. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumars T-Series, Animal is a crime drama that promises to cast Ranbir Kapoor in a never-before-seen role. Apart from Ranbir, the crime thriller also features notable actors such as Bobby Deol, Tripti Dimri, and Anil Kapoor in key roles. The film will also be released in South Indian languages ​​Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi on August 11 this year. Meanwhile, besides Animal, Rashmika Mandanna also has Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra and Varisu with Vijay.

