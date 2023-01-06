What Suniel Shetty’s ‘Stop Boycott Hashtags’ Call to Yogi Adityanath Reveals About the Bollywood Mindset

Several Bollywood personalities met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday during the latter’s two-day visit to Mumbai.

The agenda of the meeting was to discuss opportunities for Bollywood in Noida Film City, based in Gautam Buddha Nagar district in western UP.

In one video went viral on social mediaerstwhile actor Suniel Shetty, whose son Ahan and daughter Athiya are both active in Bollywood, has enlisted the help of Yogi Adityanath to save the industry from the growing negative public perception of him.

Shetty mentioned Boycott Bollywood hashtags on social media and asked Adityanath to seek support from Prime Minister Narendra Modis to end it.

“Ninety-nine percent of people in Bollywood are good,” he said, adding that we don’t take drugs all day and are also associated with good things.

There are two major conclusions about the current state of Bollywood that can be drawn from Shetty’s plea.

OneShetty’s plea backs up the theory that the Boycott Bollywood movement – which started online but whose effect is also spreading to the streets is indeed putting a dent in Bollywood affairs no matter what the biggies of the industry say in their politically correct statements or what independent research or voices say.

Of themBollywood learned nothing from the movement.

Asking CM Adityanath to ask PM Modi to stop boycott hashtags, Shetty revealed Bollywood’s collective mindset on how the industry plans to tackle sentiment desperately trying to hide the symptoms.

Clearly, many industry giants continue to deny the underlying reasons for the movement and ignore who is leading it.

Well, the movement is driven by people and the reasons behind it are problematic Bollywood content.

As stated in this previous article, some of the reasons that led to the abrupt downfall of Bollywood are:

Selective activism on social issues, religious spread that favors the interests of neighboring countries and harms India internally, a long legacy of mocking Hindu beliefs and customs, arrogance on the part of stars who are almost all from families with a long legacy in Bollywood, lack of creative talent and hard work, disproportionate reliance on a group of men who take home an exorbitant chunk of the budget, complete disconnect between stars and audiences, and evidence of serial plagiarism.

Shetty’s statement reveals that Bollywood still hasn’t recognized that the anti-Bollywood sentiment is a grassroots movement and simply deleting some hashtags won’t solve it.

This denial was seen earlier in actor Arjun Kapoors’ August statement that the Bollywood boycott was allowed to grow by the silence of Bollywood biggies who were too decent to fight it; actor Vijay Deverakonda’s statement when he dismissed the move as having no impact; and filmmaker Anurag Kashyaps bluntly comments that he also wanted to be boycotted by the public to be seen in the same league as Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar.

If Bollywood really accepts reality, here is what Bollywood personalities should do:

-Get off the high horse and the belief that their world is limited to VVIPs when the ordinary citizen is so worthless that they should hail their bungalows from the streets even if accused of lathi by the police.

– Hold discussions and conversations with social media influencers who are driving the movement. It’s basic. What is rather seen is that while the stars ask the Prime Minister to order people to start liking them (a bizarre request), their army of trolls attack and abuse criticism on social media.

-It is not an unknown fact that one of the first and among the main drivers of the movement is the fan base of actor Sushant Singh Rajput who died mysteriously in June 2020. What is stopping the biggies from Bollywood to meet the members of the Sushants family who continue to demand a high profile investigation into his death or apologize to the public for remaining largely silent after his death, if only to gain his trust?

– Develop a mechanism to remove content that has hurt the feelings of the majority population and their beliefs. Far from it, we see that movies released in the last year have served up highly objectionable content.

This includes Shamshera where the main villain was a Tilak-dhari Hindu and Thank God where Hindus were ashamed to go to temples instead of giving money to the poor and the harmless custom of ‘murti-puja‘ ridiculed.

The glaring fact that Bollywood films go out of their way to add songs and scenes glorifying the worship of graves in Islam dargahs and never asking dargah visitors to donate their offering to the poor, is not lost on viewers, at least not anymore.

Likewise, at a time when cases of targeting of Hindu women by men from the Muslim community for the purpose of sexual conversion or exploitation, leading in many cases to their murder for any resistance, Bollywood has repeated to repeatedly the story that Hindu women are most attracted to Muslim men, who make the best partners.

What prevents Bollywood biggies from dissociating themselves from such propaganda?