Jennifer Lopez Cut Her Hair for an Old Hollywood Glam Look and Fans Are Going Crazy

Jennifer Lopez, 53, has really embraced the new year’s mantra. The Jenny from the Block singer recently cut off her signature long locks for a new cropped cut to ring in the new year. Fans couldn’t help but note that this cut really offered a throwback to Jennifer’s hair at the start of her career.

Unlike her signature ’90s locks, she ditched the curved ends and opted for a more mature look that’s giving us some serious old Hollywood vibes. JLo’s new shorter lob, or long bob, haircut debuted on her stylist Instagram on December 20. We love it!

Jennifer Lopez cuts her hair for a bold new look

Not only do we love retro waves (seriously, she looks like a star from a 1950s Hollywood movie!) but her hair looks so shiny and thick. Jennifer showed off her new cut with a gorgeous layered red tulle dress and sparkling diamond earrings. The look, paired with a red lip, really makes us scream Christmas and definitely sets the bar high for all our future festive pursuits.

And fans loved J-Lo’s new look. Commenting on the post, one fan noted: Beautiful and Stunning while another commented, Props to her! Much more flattering for her pretty face. Long hair is overrated. Why not see features meant to be seen? ! Another simply said, Old Hollywood glamor is making a comeback! Yes, my daughter!! He looks gorgeous!! with three cheering emojis. And, a fourth commenter mentioned, It gives me Rita Moreno vibezzzz with a heart emoji. How nice!

The actress, singer and dancer (what can’t she do!) isn’t the only celebrity who entered 2023 with a new hairstyle. Bella Hadid followed suit and changed her hair to sweet honey blonde for new Year. Obviously, even celebrities are jumping on the bandwagon of the new year, the new me.

While J-Los’ hair is definitely shorter, it looks like she’s gone back to her extensions for the New Year’s look. She posted a video showing off her plunging two-tone dress, a pair of 2023-themed glasses and tousled hair from different angles, including a full-length view. While she can somehow make the headboard look glamorous, we love her new haircut and hope to see more of her in the future. While we’re not sure what occasion the new look is for, we were sure it had something to do with Jennifer’s new album.

Lopez announces new album, This Is MeNow

Along with that gorgeous new haircut, Jennifer Lopez also recently wowed fans by announcing her upcoming album. It’s me nowa sequel to his 2002 hit It’s me thendedicated to her husband Ben Affleck. J-Lo’s ninth album is due out in 2023.

The new album was written and produced from May to August 2022, amid Lopez’s reunion and marriage to Ben. Lopez confirmed the reunion inspired her to get back in the studio and write honest music, in a way she hasn’t done since. It’s me then. She even wrote a sequel to her beloved song Dear Ben called Dear Ben pt. II. Awwwwww!

The 53-year-old star took to Instagram on Nov. 25 to share the big news. Captioned with her tracklist, she posted a video copying the cover of her old album, then showed it incredibly toned abs and timeless looks in a white corset and low-rise leather skirt. Jennifer wowed her 227 million followers with the news and her fans were blown away by the news. One commented: Let the magic begin with three star emojis and another underlined, Dear Ben pt ll Sweetest headline ever!!!!! A source of inspiration forever! WOW with heart-eye emoticons. We were in love with J-Lo’s new haircut and so excited to be here for her new album!