Thirty-four movies that celebrate movies

The end of 2022 offered a trio of films from marquee directors that deal with the world of cinema: the early tinkering in Steven Spielbergs The Fabelmans, the behind-the-scenes Hollywood classic in Damien Chazelles Babylon, and even work and life. of a film crew in Sam Mendess Empire of Light. In these movies, the story of cinematic greatness is the story of sausage making and serving, and even pig farming. The history of cinema is rich in films that depict the world of cinema, highlight personalities, celebrate art, take a candid look at the craft, reveal the off-screen conflicts that fuel and hinder productions, and lay bare the voracious force of business and commercial achievements. emotional demands.

Several of these movies are must-have classics, like Singin in the Rain and the first two versions of A Star Is Born. (The 1937 one is grittier; the 1954 one is Judy Garland’s biggest showcase.) It’s not just Hollywood portraying its own flaws and idiosyncrasies; the world of cinema is portrayed with a wide variety of international and independent films, and what is dramatized ranges from cinema to gatecrashing, production to screening, dreams and plans to fame or failure, from rising passion of young cinephiles and the tenuous glory of professionals to the retrospective celebration of great achievements and the decrepitude of outcasts. They stage the production of fiction films, documentaries, animation, reflexive films, student films, even imaginary films.

Because films about films have their own methods, their own identity until scrutiny, they often lean towards aesthetic radicalism. (Almost any Jean-Luc Godard film would count, including the one I put at the top of the list Sight and sound list, King Lear.) Many of the greats are relatively recent, as the self-examination of the art and the development of new forms for doing so are the product of decades of consistent, uncompromising cinematic advances. This list brings together a handful of my favorites in the genre, in chronological order.

Buster Keaton, right, in Sherlock Jr.Everett’s photograph

Sherlock Jr.

1924 Buster Keaton

The sentimental looping story of a projectionist who loses his fiancé to a false accusation and dreams himself into a stunt-filled romantic heroic movie in order to find the solution to his problem yields some of the most stunts ever. surreal and most heartbreaking of Keatons. It also suggests that the hyperbolic action fantasies of popular movies are just ego-gratifying delusions.

1928, Josef von Sternberg

Imposter syndrome works both ways: some people are propelled down from aristocratic heights into the daily hustle and bustle of show business. Sternberg’s drama, based on real events, is that of a Russian general, a refugee after the Revolution, who arrives in Hollywood to serve as a simple extra and discovers that his art is inseparable from his life and his glory days not so distant.

1928, King Vidor

Hollywood’s perennial conflict between art and a pie in the face is resolved with wisely caustic and antique results in Vidors’ fictional behind-the-scenes look of an aspiring actress on the road to stardom and in the real-life gallery cinematographic luminaries to which she aspired. rejoin.

Anna Magnani in Beautiful.Everett’s photograph

1951, Luchino Visconti

The desperation that drives stage parents to ruthlessly lead stage children is embodied, in this large-scale satirical melodrama, by the greatest dramatic personality of post-war Italian cinema, Anna Magnani.

1954, Joseph L. Mankiewicz

Sometimes it takes distance to gain clarity, and this drama about a Spanish dancer discovered in a rough nightclub by a declining Hollywood director showcases American cinema and the fabulous lives that studio affairs exalt, promote, distort and thwart dark perspective.

1962, Vincent Minelli

Even more distance, even more clarity, or, when isn’t a sequel a sequel: Minnelli continues his 1952 Hollywood drama The Bad and the Beautiful by treating it as the work of a fictional character in this Hollywood tale on the brink of a commercial breakdown, set in Italy, in the midst of filming a studio movie at Cinecitt, Rome, and amid impending generational change and a change in mores who accompanies him. Paying attention to the times, Minnelli was ahead of them.

1963, Pier Paolo Pasolini

A reckless, pompous director of a film depicting the Crucifixion allows his cast to endure real scourges in this fierce industry mockery while unchallenged and unconsidered; in a wickedly ironic touch, this director is played by Orson Welles.

1964, Vincent Minelli

The endemic and unquestioned sexual harassment of women in Hollywood becomes scathing and comical in this turbulent but incisive gender-changing fantasy of reincarnation and self-recognition.

The hero

1966 Satyajit Ray

The greatness and the fragility, the artistic ambitions and the personal compromises of a famous young actor emerge, over the course of a train journey, through his interview with a journalist and the hauntings of his memories and his dreams. The very nature of cinema is examined, during this fateful journey, in light of Indian cultural politics and the history of the country’s film industry.

1982, Kathleen Collins

This drama, one of the first directed by a black female director, centers on a black philosophy professor who is invited by one of her students to star in her film. It also dramatizes Collins’ relationship to the overwhelming power of cinema, which he defines as equal: even a non-professional actor, even playing a silent role, even in a student film, sees his life transformed in contact with art. the cinema.

Jimmy Woodard and Robert Townsend in Hollywood Shuffle.Photography by Samuel Goldwyn Films/Everett

1987, Robert Townsend

This furious satire on the rare and often demeaning opportunities for black actors is also a paradoxical explosion of enthusiasm for the power of popular films and a comical, but fiercely serious take on what Hollywood could be like if it included black filmmakers. to tell stories to black people and to expand the forms and genres of the industry in light of its own experiences.

1989, Youssef Chahine

Chahine plays a director in another film key, one that details the Egyptian filmmakers’ fictional passion for a young actor who shuns him and the ensuing effort to make a Hamlet movie with another star. Along the way, the drama details the ups and downs of the filmmakers’ careers (with musical sequences) and the economic and political crises of Egyptian cinema, centering on an industry strike and a sit-in aimed at control. government of the arts (based on a real event in which Chahine participated).

1990, Clint Eastwood

This movie key, about John Hustons’ swaggering, self-destructive frivolity while making The African Queen, is based on a novel by Peter Viertel (Hustons’ uncredited on-site script doctor). Eastwood also happily and sardonically plays the role of a filmmaker whose directorial ethos is antithetical to his own.

Jacquot of Nantes

1991, Agnes Varda

Agns Vardas’ biopic about the childhood and adolescence of her husband, director Jacques Demy, is perhaps the greatest of all films about a primal passion for filmmaking and practical love of the craft. (It’s also perhaps the most meticulously observed film on DIY animation.) Varda intercuts the vigorous and exquisite drama (with the politics of German occupation during World War II) with clips from the films own of Demys, and it also provides the tender voice-over commentary; Demy himself, who was terminally ill during his production, appears on camera to share his memories, and Varda films him with loving, tactile intimacy.

1991, Stanley Kwan