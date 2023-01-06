Akshay Kumar allegedly billed 80% of Cuttputlli’s budget? As Bollywood eyes recession, actors’ fees must be cut-Entertainment News, Firstpost





With recession taking hold in many parts of the world, many industries are eyeing a downturn, accompanied by cost cuts and layoffs. Speaking about the impact on the film industry in India, trade analysts are warning that if filmmakers don’t take corrective action now, a recession in Bollywood is inevitable. In a conversation with Firstpost, film critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh ​​suggests that a hard-line correction is needed in the industry in order to save it from disaster this year. In fact, he feels that the correction process has already begun and that we need to learn from the Southern film industry. “In the correction phase, you have to reduce the costs in terms of production value and production cost as well as the actors’ fees. Filmmaking expenses are already too high and on top of that, the exorbitant amount that actors charge is too high in Bollywood,” he says. The need for correction was also felt in the southern industry last year when even though the films had been successful, the profit margins of the directors of the films were very narrow due to the high remuneration of the actors. “As long as there is no correction, nothing will move forward,” he adds. He also says that the impact of the 2008 recession was different on Bollywood than this recession. “We also had flops back then and the cost of production was also high, but now after the pandemic the flops are at an all time high. That’s why we need to invest more in content and scripts rather than paying huge fees to actors,” he says. He says more investment is needed in the filmmaking process and in the content, from writing to directing. According to reports, the top actors in the industry billed more than half of the movies budget. Akshay Kumar, for example, is one of the highest paid actors in the industry. Even though it gave a series of flops in 2022, it billed nearly 80% of the film’s budget, further squeezing profit margins. For Cuttputliwhich was made on a budget of Rs 150 crore, the actor reportedly charged Rs 120 crore which is 80% of the budget. In the same way, Circus, which crashed at the box office and grossed only Rs 32 crore, was made on a budget of Rs 150 crore, while actor Ranveer Singh’s fee was reported at Rs 25 crore. the year Thank Godwhich was made on a budget of Rs 50 crore, earned only Rs 48 crore (worldwide gross) while actors Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra charged Rs 25 crore and Rs 7 crore respectively. Taran Adarsh ​​shares that this year a number of pan-Indian films will be hitting the screen and that is a positive sign. Read all latest news, trending news, cricket news, bollywood news, india news and entertainment news here. follow us onFacebook,Twitterandinstagram gram.

