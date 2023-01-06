Bollywood’s PR guru suggests influencer sells his video





There is a plethora of content on social media, ranging from fun to educational and everything in between. With original concepts that resonate with people and quickly become popular, many content creators have achieved significant success. Many of them landed acting or comedian roles, landed paid commercials, or sold their concepts as feature films. However, there is an abundance of brilliant content that goes unnoticed or doesn’t get enough credit and attention. The right recognition and sufficient guidance is all that’s needed for the right content to reach the right place. Dale Bhagwagar, a master of Bollywood PR, recently offered invaluable advice to one of the influencers. Dale, a seasoned PR professional who has been instrumental in the success stories of several big names in Bollywood, gave the content creator on Instagram who goes through the hilt @ankkitachamoli excellent advice. Dale wrote in response to the post, “Ankita, this video could make for a feature film. Make the subject appealing to a filmmaker. I had seen the 2020 movie Slaxx, in which employees of a hip clothing store are killed by possessed jeans. Yes, it’s a “possessed” pair of jeans. The eye-catching video showed the humorous side of insurance marketing. In a parking lot, you can see a zealous trader pressuring any random person to buy insurance from his company. The insured’s requests for confidentiality are ignored, and the marketer even offers hitman services during the relationship if the insured feels that their investment is not worthwhile. The marketer’s assertion that not taking out the policy would lead to post-death regrets, in addition to her experiencing the same hardships due to not taking out the policy while alive, is the final straw. water that breaks the camel’s back. Different people have different ideas about whether video is a prank or a fun take on modern marketing. However, Ankkita’s acknowledgment by one of Bollywood’s top publicists who believes the subject of the video is likely to be made into a feature film seems like exceptional news. Importantly, he also drew parallels between the film’s concept and the 2020 film Slaxx, in which a “possessed pair of jeans” kills the employees of a fashionable clothing store that claims to be entirely ethical and uses best practices but is actually a shady sweatshop in the background. If Dale realized the video had the potential to become a big-budget feature film, he should have pitched it to the right people. After all, Dale is known for discovering mined diamonds and turning sand into gold. The film may expose unethical marketing practices and aggressive strategies prevalent across industries. The young influencer’s willingness to try and sell the idea and produce a compelling piece will only become clearer over time. Always be up to date with us, visit GeeksULTD for real-time updates

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geeksultd.com/2023/01/a-bollywood-pr-specialist-has-proposed-that-an-influencer-consider-licensing-their-video-based-content-for-a-feature-film-what-an-incredible-opportunity/

