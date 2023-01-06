Women Talking, Review: A sublime scenario, a very good film

Women Talking is both horrifying and thrilling, maddening and inspiring, a story of atrocity survivors giving voice to their experiences and taking action to protect themselves. But it is also a film that breaks with itself. Its enormous power emerges from its text, adapted by Sarah Polley from the eponymous novel by Miriam Toews. Polley is also the director of the films, and the cinematic package the text comes in doesn’t do him full justice.

The film takes place in 2010, on a farm in Canada which is also a closed and sectarian religious community. Its inhabitants are Mennonites; the men of the colony have grotesquely taken advantage of its hermetic isolation to prey on the women, who are kept uneducated. His men claim spiritual authority but deploy it for temporal, practical, physical, and tyrannical power. Many men drug the women (using cow tranquilizer) and rape them, then tell the women that the attacks were the work of supernatural demons, or that the attacks are illusions, or that the women are even lying on purpose. Fathers rape daughters, brothers rape sisters; When a man rapes a toddler, the girl’s mother attacks the rapist and the men of the settlement take her to a nearby town for her safety. There he is taken into custody and the men of the colony go to bail him out. While they are away, the women who are ordered by the colony to forgive the men on pain of eternal damnation quickly organize. The women hold a vote to choose between three options: stay and do nothing, stay and fight, or leave the colony. When these last two options come out tied in the lead, three families of women are delegated to meet and decide.

One family is that of Agata (Judith Ivey) and her daughters, Ona (Rooney Mara), single and pregnant after being raped, and Salomé, pronounced to rhyme with shalom (Claire Foy), whose four-year-old daughter has been raped and infected with a sexually transmitted disease. Another is one led by Greta (Sheila McCarthy), whose eldest daughter, Mariche (Jessie Buckley), is married to a brutally abusive man, and whose younger daughter, Mejal (Michelle McLeod), also a stroke survivor, is aware of the destructive effect of gaslighting she has endured. Mariches’ sixteen-year-old daughter, Autje (Kate Hallett), is something of the movies’ global consciousness, through voiceover narration directed at Onas’ unborn child. While the narration is a convenient concession to the exposition, it also lends the film Autjes’ analytical and cutting presence. She speaks with her disembodied voice about her own disembodiment, her own alienation from her body and the material world following the physical and mental attacks she has suffered.

It seems obvious that the women’s decision will be inconceivable that a respectable general release film exalts either resignation to oppression or revolutionary carnage. This lack of suspense is insignificant, however, as the discussions leading up to the decision are utterly dramatic, intellectually absorbing, emotionally gripping. Most of the film focuses on the deliberations of the three families. Having no experience of such a debate, the very premises of the discussion are inseparable from their substance: the women build the foundations of this heuristic institution by working on it together. The group includes one man: August (Ben Whishaw), whose mother was excommunicated from the group for her skeptical questions. Because the colony keeps the women nearly illiterate, the deliberative group asks August, who received a secular education outside the colony and returned there as the boys’ teacher, to attend and take minutes. Her presence, as a chronicler of the momentous meeting and as an inevitable participant, adds an extra dimension to it: the feeling that women meet and decide not only for themselves, but for their children, and for the future. in general. (Toews’ novel is composed mostly of August minutes.)

Discussions focus on the morality of violence, the nature of true forgiveness, the question of masculine nature, and the inescapable responsibility borne even by men in the colony who were not among the abusers. They involve women’s own sense of guilt and shame in their longstanding complicity in men’s abuse, and the devastation of individuality through soul murder resulting from physical violence, mental abuse and abuse. oppressive environment that women have faced. Given the unwavering centrality of the Christian faith in women’s lives, the discussions address the conflict between the doctrine they were raised in and the horrors inflicted on them in its name. One of the highlights of the discussion shows Ona thinking beyond the horizons of received dogma and risking heresy when she imagines women leaving the colony to create something like a female-centered Reformation.

The primordial drama is the awareness of women through language. Women’s long suppressed wisdom, their long suppressed self-awareness, their hitherto unrecognized eloquence, their self-creation, both internally and socially, and their creation of language for their thoughts, feelings and experiences constitute a grand and original drama. it is in the discourse. The exceptional, often overwhelming power of the screenplay Polley wrote, based on the novel by Miriam Toews, is, if not undermined, not amplified by filming. Polleys’ script is, for the most part, uncompromisingly original and downright distinctive; the images and the performance (which I consider a feature of direction), are, while skilful and heartfelt, conventional.

The film’s soundtrack is burdened with a score, by Hildur Gunadttir, which deserves to be heard on its own but which, in the context of the film, is subtraction by addition. The words themselves are deep, melancholy, chilling, catchy music and need no extras, which are just a distraction. Yet this superfluous emotional amplification goes hand in hand with the staging of performances. Although the cast is illustrious and the performances are obviously thoughtful, heartfelt, passionate and precise, there is an aspect of theatrical amplification that detracts from the sublime text.

Having created one of the great recent scripts, Polley doesn’t seem to have full faith in the power of words to create imaginative images on their own. Instead of the story emerging from the conversation, the conversation appears to be subordinated to an imposed dramatic arc that stands itself between the characters and the spectators. This arc confines conversation as well as physical action. Once the reunion reaches its inevitable (yet inspiring) conclusion, the women’s organization to leave the colony becomes a pretext for a series of sidebars that tie in the details of the characters’ psychology. The high-pressure relentlessness of every physical detail and passing moment is flawed in the sentimental extension of its dramatic scenes.

You don’t have to look far into film history to find films that are exemplary in their imaginative and distinctive approach to language, including recent releases like Till and The Eternal Daughter as well as Saint Omer (to be released on a large scale on January 13). The very idea of ​​Women Talking, its rooting in the text, its representation of language as a source of transformative and historical power, as a basis for inner and outer liberation, is radical; the shooting of the film, its relationship to image and performance, its dramaturgy, are not radical. As a result, the film remains more of an admirable idea, an ambitious ideal, than an experiment.