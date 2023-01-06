Real Housewives star Jen Shah sentenced to 6.5 years in prison for wire fraud





Topline Jen Shah, one of the stars of Bravos Real Housewives of Salt Lake Cityhas been sentenced On Friday to 6.5 years in prison and five years on supervised release for his role in a telemarketing scheme, after pleading guilty last year to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, one of many TV stars -reality to have recently faced legal trouble. Jen Shah, cast member of reality TV series ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ watches … [+] as he was driven out of the federal courthouse on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved Highlights New York-based federal judge Sidney H. Stein sentenced Shah and pushed back against the idea that his company could have done any good, saying: What good things could she have done, calling old people and selling them business opportunities and they would max out their credit cards and get the person to deposit an additional credit card and then resell them for other products? » Shah asked a sentence of only 36 months, or three years, while the government said she is expected to serve 120 months or 10 years, noting that she sold Justice For Jen merchandise after her arrest and a probation report recommended that she serve 72 months or six years. She agreed to pay up to nearly $6.7 million in restitution and to give up $6.5 million, 30 luxury items and 78 counterfeit luxury items, Shah is due to report to jail by February 17. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> crucial quote Shah used the tagline, the only thing I’m guilty of is being Shah-mazing on the show, but told the court she didn’t write the line. Reality TV has nothing to do with reality, even my catchphrase, she tearfully said, according to Downtown Press. Key Context Shah, who played on her real housewives franchise since its inception in 2020, is known for being over the top and combative, making it a fan favorite. Her arrest was partially caught on camera, as she left a casting call after receiving an urgent phone call, only for Department of Homeland Security agents to show up moments later looking for her. Shah and his right-hand man, Stuart Smith, were arrested in 2021 and charged in the Southern District of New York with conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing and conspiracy to launder money, for which they initially pleaded not guilty. The Ministry of Justice said Shah and Smith defrauded hundreds of victims and generated and sold master lists of innocent individuals for other members of their scheme to repeatedly scam adding that they had built their opulent lifestyle at the expense of people vulnerable, often elderly, working class people. Smith has yet to be convicted, and several other defendants in the scheme have pleaded guilty and been sentenced to several years in prison. After his arrest, Smith pleaded guilty in November and was due to testify at Shah’s trial, which had been repeatedly delayed. Just a week before the trial began, Shah pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. His potential maximum prison sentence was reduced from 50 to 14 years and the money laundering charge was dropped as part of the deal. Shah did not attend the recent taping of the real housewives reunion episode where she could have answered questions from her castmates, host Andy Cohen and fans about her involvement in the program, saying she could not discuss her legal issues. Tangent Shah isn’t the only reality TV star serving time in prison or facing serious legal issues. Teresa Guidice, star of Real Housewives of New Jersey, went to jail for nearly a year after pleading guilty to fraud, for a bankruptcy-related matter with her then-husband Joe, who also served time and was eventually deported. Last month, USA Networks stars Todd and Julie Chrisley Chrisley knows best were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison after being convicted of bank and tax fraud. Further reading The Real Housewives Jen Shah pleads guiltyCould face up to 14 years in prison (Forbes)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/marisadellatto/2023/01/06/real-housewives-star-jen-shah-sentenced-to-65-years-in-prison-for-wire-fraud/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos