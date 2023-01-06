In pop, nothing succeeds like excess, and few songs have been more excessive than The party sucks two, the first untethered touchdown by the Associates. Guitarist and keyboardist Alan Rankine, who died aged 64, wrote it with singer Billy Mackenzie on a hungover Sunday in 1977, but felt that its intricate flourishes on the piano and ravenous operatic delivery by Mackenzie made it unheard of in the era of punk and disco. Deciding the time was right in 1982, they appeared on Top of the Pops in February, and the sight and sound of Mackenzie moving in a trench coat and beret, the dark and handsome Rankine staring down a banjo instantly, albeit briefly, raised them to the top. flight from the British alt-indie scene.

The duo never had another Top 10 single, but their uniqueness, the result of highly musical craftsmanship (Rankine played every instrument in the song) bonding in extreme tour de force at all times ( their producer Mike Hedgess) assured that they would inspire leftist musicians for decades to come. Their two albums, The Affectionate Punch (1980) and Sulk (1982), are canonical examples of a time when the flights of fancy by two Scottish strangers could achieve both commercial and artistic success. Rankine left in September 1982 when Mackenzie balked at spending eight months touring Sulk in the United States, and from then on he was a low-key free agent. As one of the fastest, most complete and inventive musicians, in Hedgess’ estimation, the doors were open to him. He established a career as a solo artist, producer for others, and university lecturer.

Born in Bridge of Allan, Stirlingshire, Alan was the son of Jim Rankine, a school inspector, and his wife, a secretary. His first interest was tennis and he was good enough to consider making a career out of it, but for his height of 5ft 8in he could never cope with the six footers that dominated the game as tennis racquets became more lighter and stronger. He could, however, play the guitar, once he pestered his parents into buying him one for his 11th birthday. After understanding, he turns to the piano. During his first lesson, the tutor put his hand on Rankine’s leg and the 17-year-old timed it. He never took another lesson, teaching himself instead. It was so easy to figure out that he supposed anyone could do it.

Alan Rankine, far right, with the Associates in London, 1980. Photography: David Corio/Getty Images

Living then in Linlithgow, West Lothian, he imperiously told a local progressive rock band that they were terrible; their response was to hire him as a guitarist. Rankine renamed them Caspian and found himself playing chicken-in-a-basket parlors and miners’ welfare clubs. The Caspians singer suffered a breakdown and Rankine was tasked with finding a new frontman, which he did at a party in Tiffanys nightclub in Edinburgh Mackenzie was on stage. Rankine said: I have to have that voice. I need to meet this person. Mackenzie, from Dundee, joined Caspian but couldn’t stomach the testosterone-fueled straight range. He and Rankine began writing songs together and performing as a duo.

Signing to Fiction Records in 1979, with whom they had a rocky relationship for a year, they released The Affectionate Punch the following year. Despite praise from the music press, the Associates were a niche proposition until the Party Fears Two career move. Once they had a hit, Rankine was excited about their impending US tour, but Mackenzie found the touring and promotion intolerable. Exasperated, Rankine quit, and after four months of drinking and ruminating, he returned to produce the Cocteau Twins and start over as a solo artist.

He didn’t expect much I’m not a singer, he said in 2016 and the three albums he made in the 1980s (The World Begins to Look Her Age, She Loves Me Not and The Big Picture Sucks) failed to sell, despite praise for its craftsmanship and instrumentation.

He married Belinda Henderson (née Pearse), director of the fashionable Brussels indie label Les Disques de Crpuscule, in the 80s, and became the unofficial house producer of Crpuscules, working with Paul Haig and Anna Domino. He later joined Stow College in Glasgow as a music teacher and helped found the student label Electric Honey, which worked with future stars Biffy Clyro, Belle and Sebastian and Snow Patrol.

In 1993, he and Mackenzie discussed reuniting the partners. Mackenzie still didn’t want to tour (he made enough money flying to New York for a night and performing in front of 4,000 gay men, for whom he was an icon), but the duo wrote nearly a dozen songs. The putative reunion album never happened. Mackenzie committed suicide in 1997, aged 39.

Rankine continued to write and produce music and planned to write a book. A Sulk 40th anniversary box set was released last year, the latest of many Associates reissues, most of which have inspired the music press to reflect on the band’s far-reaching influence.

His marriage to Belinda ended in divorce. He is survived by his sons, Callum and Hamish.