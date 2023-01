Doctor Who bosses considered non-binary actor for role before casting Ncuti Gatwa

Doctor WhoThe bosses had considered casting a non-binary actor before choosing Ncuti Gatwa, it has emerged. the Sex education star was confirmed as the next incarnation of the Doctor (well, except for one now that David Tennant briefly returned) last year. However, new information about the casting process to find Jodie Whittaker’s successor in the TARDIS has emerged. Jeff SpicerGetty Images Related: Doctor Who fans predict the return of the classic companion Talk to Doctor Who magazine (via Radio schedules)incoming showrunner Russell T Davies recalled: “As always, we turned to Andy Pryor [casting director] and said, ‘Bring us the best of the land.’ We saw all walks of life, all genres.” Executive producer Phil Collinson went on to reveal, “We’ve seen men, we’ve seen women, we’ve seen a non-binary actor. “I think generally we were looking for young people – most of the people we saw were under 30 – but not definitively, and some kind of new talent,” he added. Lara CornellBBC Related: Doctor Who The 60th trailer confirms the stars’ return Gatwa will take over as the Fifteenth Doctor after a series of specials this year to mark the show’s 60th anniversary, with Tennant set to play the Doctor across all three episodes. Gatwa is set to be joined in the TARDIS by his companion Ruby Sunday, who will be played by Coronation Street star Millie Gibson. Speaking recently about casting, Corri boss Iain MacLeod said digital spy and other media: “It’s great for her and she will be brilliant in this role, she is destined for very big things.” Doctor Who returns in 2023 on BBC One in the UK and Disney+ somewhere else. Meanwhile, in the US, the show airs on BBC America, with series 1-12 available on HBO Max. Classic Doctor Who flow on the UK. Doctor Who: The Series 13 Specials Steelbook [Blu-ray] Doctor Who TARDIS Advent Calendar lost universe

