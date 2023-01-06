Exclusive| Joyland actor Sarwat Gilani says Indian and Pakistani artists shouldn’t give up hope: ‘We’re going to penetrate through this hate’

If art is not confined to political borders, the walls of hate can crumble and fall. Actor Sarwat Gilani, one of the biggest names in Pakistan’s film and TV industry, says artists across borders must look for ways to collaborate beyond the geopolitics of the two nations, as art, “just like love”, is universal.

Sarwat, who is currently basking in the glory of his feature Joyland which is gaining huge Oscar buzz, speaks from experience. The actor has starred in two Zindagi Original shows, the black anthology series Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam and the famous Churails, the latter two airing on ZEE5.

Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam, indeed, recently won gold at the 2022 Promax India Awards and the Asian Academy Creative Awards for Best Anthology, an honor she received alongside Pakistani actor Sanam Saeed, producer Indian Shailja Kejriwal (Chief Creative Officer Special Projects, Zee Entertainment) and British-Indian director Meenu Gaur.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Sarwat shares if she ever had any apprehensions about starring in an Indo-Pak collab, why winning was crucial to convey a message of unity in the current climate and what is the artists’ responsibility in both countries. .

Edited excerpts:

What was it like winning these awards?

It was very layered to say the least… My Mehek character is in me and she would live in me forever. He’s one of the most beautiful characters I’ve done. The show was extremely special, and then working with our Indian friends and our team, they are remarkable. Our processes are done in an amazing way, they make you feel like someone certain, they are so open with their love, appreciation and help… Then to share the names of these two countries together is beautiful.

He conveys this message through this art with anyone and everyone is going to be beautiful, he is going to win, he has no borders, Zindagi has paved the way to bring talents across the border : they work with us, we work with them… It’s the only way to move forward, you can’t live in your little bubble and say: “We are creative”. You have to blossom, expose yourself to art which, like love, is universal.

Was there ever any apprehension about the turn of this collaboration, given that the two nations have a history of political tension?

Never. Half of my family comes from India. I grew up with a lot of Indian culture. Thinking, “Oh, as a celebrity, that would affect me, people wouldn’t look at me as well” – no. Even if they didn’t, it’s fine. In the end, you worked 18 years for this country, you had the best of times. It’s time to grow and there’s no harm in doing so, because you’re not degrading anyone with your craft. You just spread inclusion, love, stories and stories that need to be told across borders.

I’m also an activist, so it also kind of comes down to, “Hey, I’m a woman, I’ve got a mind, a mouth, so let’s talk about that.” It’s important to us not to confine art to these little boxes, because that’s not where it belongs. It belongs to the thousands of homes that people want to see some glimpses of what life could be like.

Why do you think people don’t understand that, that art can’t and shouldn’t be boxed in?

People understand that. Majority of people get it, ki yaar koi masla nahi hai, jeene do logo ko jis tarah jeena chahte hai (There is no problem, let people live as they wish). But people, who have bigger agendas or a bigger goal, have this opinion. They are placed in such positions where their opinions matter. Out of ten thousand people there will be 500 who won’t connect with you and that’s good because not everyone has to agree with you.

But they happen to be able to say something, and that’s important. What it does is it marks the death of the art… There will always be people who will not agree with this collaboration and who may feel uncomfortable but that does not mean not to say that it is not a great collaboration. We go to New York, we work with actors there, we travel and we work with international artists, so why not do it here? What is the problem ? Keep the art out of it.

Does it frustrate you sometimes?

No, because what is supposed to come to me will eventually come to me. That’s the beauty of being that little artist with a paintbrush in that big canvas – of media, of social media, of communities, of skin, of color, of languages, of accents. Imagine the number of things we are given to play with, it is remarkable. It’s what you do with it that counts.

In your opinion, what is the responsibility of artists in both countries today?

Never give up hope and always hope that we will get through this hate that was done for a very selfish reason at some point. And it will penetrate because you can’t stop heartbeats, you can’t stop people from living.