



2015 Upside down stay among the best Pixar movies the animation studio never did. So when we learned that a sequel was in the works a few months ago, we weren’t at all surprised that Pixar wanted to play with the emotions again. However, as far as casting goes, only Amy Poehler has been confirmed to return to voice Joy in upside down 2, it’s pretty much up in the air when it comes to the rest of Riley’s core emotions. An actor has now confirmed his lack of involvement in Pixar’s sequel. Rumor has it that Bill Hader and Mindy Kaling, who played Fear and Disgust in the 2015 film, reportedly decreased due to pay differentials resume their roles in upside down 2. Poehler was apparently offered $5 million while Pixar offered Hader and Kaling $100,000 each. When asked about her involvement in the sequel recently, Kaling said: I had a great time working on Inside Out and I’m sure Inside Out 2 will be awesome. But I’m not working on it. Kaling’s lyrics come from an interview with The envelope before the actress points out that she is not part of upside down 2 “at present.” This may change as the film develops. Animation projects like upside down 2 take various forms during production and before next disney movie maybe Kaling and Pixar could still work out a compensation deal. Of what we know about upside down 2 , the sequel will follow Riley as a teenager after the original film had us in her head at age 11. There will be new emotions introduced that have yet to be announced. Even still, it just wouldn’t make sense for the feelings of disgust and fear to be wiped out of his head. Maybe if Mindy Kaling and Pixar can’t come to a decision, they’ll be recast by new voice actors. The actress is currently gearing up for her anime series, Velmawhich she co-created and stars in, will premiere on HBO Max on January 12. Kaling made her debut as a writer and actress in Office (which she says wouldn’t work today) before creating and performing in The Mindy Project for six seasons. Kaling went on to be a successful writer, producer, and actress in Hollywood, also creating series like The sex life of college girls and I have never. Surely his name and his voice on upside down 2 worth more than $100,000 on production? On the other hand, it’s been a while since Pixar had a hit movie. Since 2020, only one of the studio’s films has been released straight to theaters rather than premiering on Disney+, and Light year was not a big winner at the 2022 box office. Maybe the company is cutting its acting budgets? Side questions for upside down 2the film is slated for release on June 14, 2024. Pixar has plenty of time to shed some light on what happens with the sequel, but right now Kaling isn’t one of them.

