Freddie Gibbs Reacts to ‘Best Actor’ Praise for His First Movie Role
Freddie Gibbs reacted to The New York Times praising his acting performance in Diego OngaroDown with the king.
In an article published by the outlet titled “And the 2023 Oscar nominees should be…” The newspaper’s cultural critics, Manohla Dargis and AO Scott, reviewed each Oscar category and selected those they felt had been passed over for a suitable nomination.
On their Best Actor list was Freddie Gibbs alongside Daniel Kaluuya, Jafar Panahi, Franz Rogowski and Viggo Mortensen, who blew rapper Gary, Indiana.
“Bruhhh,” he wrote on Twitter alongside an exploding head emoji.
Bruhhhh pic.twitter.com/miOT1AQR04
— Big (@FreddieGibbs) January 5, 2023
Down with the king was released on June 28, 2021 and debuted at numerous festivals, including the 2021 Cannes Film Festival in France.
The film follows Gibbs as a rapper as Money Merc, who travels to a rural community in Berkshires, Massachusetts to record his next album. Looking for new inspiration, Mercs turns to farming thanks to a friendship with his neighbor.
Gibbs said god and simple that once he was cast in the role, which was his first acting role, he began studying his favorite Hollywood actors like Samuel L. Jackson.
I really study cats like Samuel L. Jackson, he’s my all-time favorite actor, period, he says. So, I’m just looking at stuff and trying to figure out my path and some things that I want to do, and like I said, really studying and writing and starting to get a vibe for it.
Down with the king
My film debut.
Directed by Diego Ongaro.
Streaming and on demand on June 28, 2022.
Trailer: https://t.co/tCkxNBFpRuhttps://t.co/zi8T3xm7PG pic.twitter.com/SdOUzZgvvn
— Big (@FreddieGibbs) May 23, 2022
In a separate interview with Complex, Ongaro said he was working closely with theAlfredorapper to make sure the character fits him like a glove.
Freddie Gibbs and I worked closely to create Mercury’s character and backstory; some of it is drawn from Freddies’ experiences and values, much of it was made up, Ongaro said. It was an absolute pleasure to work with someone as sharp and multi-talented as Freddie in this collaborative way.
Freddie Gibbs had a lot to celebrate in 2022, including the release of his fifth studio album $oul $old $epearlywhich dropped on September 30 and is the rappers’ most successful solo project to date, debuting in the Top 20 and moving around 22,000 album-equivalent units in its first week.
During an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Reddit, the Marketthe rapper suggested the album could potentially be his last after an impatient fan asked ifMontanathe supposed follow-up to the 2019sBandana,would never see the light of day.
No, it’s my last album. Ask Madlib, Gibbs replied.
This claim coincides with another interview Gibbs did with Bootleg Kev in October, where he was asked to comment Alfredo 2potentially underway with Alchemist.
It’s funny you say that, Gibbs said when Kev brought up the idea, but I just told you that every time I make an album, I feel like I couldn’t make it. another. I have a lot of things to do.
He added: This whole process of recording an album. I barely got to see my kids much, on tour, man, I’m really ready to chill, dog. I don’t know if I can go through the process of recording an album. I don’t know if I can.
He said the couple flirted with the idea all the time, but believed$oul $old $separatelybe his best work. If I had to make another album, this would be it, Gibbs said.
