Rackspace: the ransomware actor accessed the data of 27 customers





Ransomware gang play accessed the personal storage tables of 27 of Rackspace’s Hosted Exchange customers, according to a Thursday evening update from the cloud provider. The disclosure marks the second time this week that Rackspace has provided key new information regarding the ransomware attack it suffered last month. The cloud provider told TechTarget Editorial via a statement on Tuesday that a newly discovered exploit chain called “OWASSRF” was responsible for the attack and that the threat actor behind the attack was the Play ransomware group. . The exploit chain was discovered by CrowdStrike, which assisted Rackspace with its incident response. Thursday status update marked the completion of the forensic investigation and provided additional information about what data was and was not accessed by Play. Rackspace said the threat actor accessed the Personal Storage Table (PST) of 27 Hosted Exchange customers, out of the 30,000 that were using Rackspace’s hosted environment at the time of the attack. “We have already proactively communicated our findings to these customers, and importantly, according to CrowdStrike, there is no evidence that the threat actor actually viewed, obtained, abused, or distributed any emails or data. in PSTs for any of the 27 Hosted Exchange customers in any way,” the update read. “Customers who have not been contacted directly by the Rackspace team can rest assured that their PST data has not been accessed by the threat actor.” He also noted that “no other Rackspace product, platform, solution, or business was affected or experienced any downtime as a result of this incident.” TechTarget Editorial asked Rackspace if it was paying ransom money to Play as part of its incident response efforts, but the cloud provider declined to comment. Rackspace also provided an update to its Hosted Exchange service, which has remained inaccessible to customers since the ransomware attack in early December. As part of its response efforts, Rackspace has begun migrating customers from a Hosted Exchange environment to Microsoft 365. According to the update, the Hosted Exchange environment “will not be rebuilt as an advanced service offering “. Instead, the vendor will pursue a permanent migration to Microsoft 365, which it said “had already been planned” before the attack. Rackspace cited 365’s flexible pricing model and modern feature set, and added that there will be no price increase for customers who “choose to upgrade to Microsoft 365 and select a plan with the same capabilities that they currently have”. Rackspace email will also continue to exist as an alternative for customers. Rackspace said it is continuing the ongoing process of recovering historical email data from customers. “To date, more than half of affected customers have some or all of their data available to them for download,” the status update read. “However, less than 5% of these customers actually downloaded the mailboxes we made available. This tells us that many of our customers either have locally saved data, archived, or don’t need historical data.” In parallel, Rackspace said it is developing an “on-demand solution” for customers who want to upload their data. The cloud provider said it expects the offering to be available within two weeks. Alexander Culafi is a Boston-based writer, journalist, and podcaster.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techtarget.com/searchsecurity/news/252528944/Rackspace-Ransomware-actor-accessed-27-customers-data The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos